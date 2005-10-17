from the pedaling-away dept.
everybody in London is breathing toxic levels of PM2.5 particles. And the fact that the largest sources of PM2.5 particles are tires and brake dust suggests that electrification is at best only a partial answer.
We also have to drive a whole lot less.
Fortunately, London appears to be pursuing an all-of-the-above strategy when it comes to greener transportation, including electric buses to a massive investment in cycle infrastructure, the goal really does appear to be easing gridlock and rethinking how we get from one place to another.
London's cycle superhighways have already shown they can deliver 70% increases in cycling, and now Mayor Sadiq Kahn has announced an entirely new, fourth superhighway bringing segregated lanes to Southeast London for the first time.
Instead of car tire and brake dust, Londoners will be able to inhale healthier bike tire and brake dust.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 05, @11:12PM (7 children)
As a general rule, bikes cost about 1/10th what a car does.
I am sure that applies to tire and brake dust as well.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 05, @11:19PM
1/10th? You can get an e-bike for that much [cnn.com] (compare used car to dumped Chinese e-bike).
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Thursday October 05, @11:30PM (5 children)
> As a general rule, bikes cost about 1/10th what a car does.
That's a terrible "general rule".
While only poor people want to use my heavy $70 bike, you can get a decent one for $200, and a good one for under $500.
That's not anywhere near a tenth of a new car.
> I am sure that applies to tire and brake dust as well.
Yeah, there's that m, and also V2, in the energy that needs dissipated to come to a stop. So for the second time in two sentences, you're way off.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 05, @11:50PM (4 children)
I was being conservative.
I was also including maintenance costs. A Bike may be more likely to break due to small parts (but a car will have more parts to break).
Biking also saves on fuel costs, but raises your food budget.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Friday October 06, @12:09AM (1 child)
> I was also including maintenance costs. A Bike may be more likely to break due to small parts
You're talking about a bicycle, right?
The thing with 2 pedals and a chain, and about 4 cables, being more likely to break than a car?
Really?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 06, @12:17AM
Because I bike in the winter, I need a new chain every year. How often do you replace the timing chain on your car?
But yes, new chain is like $12.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 06, @12:09AM
Eh, bikes are very cheap on maintenance, doubly so if you can do a few simple bits yourself. The calorie requirement is much cheaper than the fuel requirement. Your conservative estimate is ridiculously too high! But all points are well taken.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 06, @12:18AM
Just lower your exercise budget (no gym, no jog) and keep your American diet intact.
(Score: 2) by acid andy on Thursday October 05, @11:18PM (3 children)
Surely widespread telecommuting is the only sensible long term answer. Physical attendance is overrated. There are always telepresence robots if someone insists on maintaining an astronomically expensive London office.
Either that or a drastic reduction in the world population. Yes, people would be spending less and paying less taxes but in the longer term they would also be consuming less resources and requiring less social care so it would balance out eventually and then get a whole lot better.
Make hay whilst the intervening mass is insufficient to inhibit the perceived intensity of incoming solar radiation.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 05, @11:34PM (2 children)
Right now the incentives are all wrong.
Transaction costs eat up value in every home sale. Between the buyer and seller, it might be 10% or so. This discourages people from moving closer to work. You pay title insurance, absurd sales agent fees, title fee, probably lawyers, etc. Then there is the matter of a property tax reset. People who stay in one place are often able to limit yearly tax increases to a small fixed percentage by law. People who move closer to work have to pay more.
Vehicle weight matters. People want a large vehicle for some odd purpose, so they get one. Having a second vehicle to commute is unaffordable. Costs are up due to safety regulations and taxes. Well then, just drive a full-cab extended-bed truck everywhere!
Moving closer to work is difficult in 2-income families. We have encouraged everybody to work, never minding the environment or family life or anything else. Incentivizing single-income families would let people be closer to work, along with many other benefits.
(Score: 2) by NewNic on Thursday October 05, @11:51PM
In the USA, with its absurd level of realtor fees, yes. In many other countries it's likely to be half this.
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Friday October 06, @12:20AM
The article is about London, which makes your point about moving closer to work even more correct, as it is an incredibly expensive city to live in.
However it also has really good public transport. I can't understand why anyone who can avoid it would even bother driving in London, the Tube is awesome, the busses are pretty good too.
I must admit, when I voiced that opinion to a friend when I was there, she laughed and explained that compared to Berlin, London's Underground is an absolute shit-show.
(Score: 2) by NewNic on Thursday October 05, @11:37PM
When is London going to kick taxis out of the Bus and Taxi lanes?
Taxis don't help anything. They add to congestion, in many cases, they do twice the miles that someone driving their own car would do for a journey (for example, out to Heathrow with a passenger and return empty).
This preference for taxis is just more welfare for the wealthy. In Dublin, with similar taxi privileges, one wealthy person set up his own, fully licensed taxi company, with one taxi, which only ever picked up one customer: him; just to get this benefit.
Background:
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/wires/ap/article-2909655/European-court-OK-London-taxis-drive-bus-lane.html [dailymail.co.uk]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 06, @12:03AM (4 children)
Electric vehicles ordinarily have regenerative braking. That ought to lessen the amount of dust from braking.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 06, @12:06AM (1 child)
But that only lessons it. If you want to get rid of all of it then London should install huge AC pipes under all the roads. Cover the roads with water and soon you'll have excellent ice skating possibilities all across the city. It may even help with global warming. Truly this proposal is a win-win and must be implemented ASAP.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Friday October 06, @12:13AM
Why bother?
Just close the Thames Barrier [wikipedia.org] and kayak to work. No more dust issues. No more cars.
(Score: 2) by Unixnut on Friday October 06, @12:18AM (1 child)
And cars have engine braking, which has the same effect.
So i suspect, evs and ice cars will generate around the same level of brake dust (either emergency stops, or the final stop after slowing down)
If london wanted to reduce the level of brake dust, they would get rid of the speed bumps and other man made obstacles on the road. Having to accelerate, brake, accelerate,brake all day long not only wears out rhe car and tyres,but increases emissions and brake dust. However they seem to be going the opposite way, because since when does a politician do something sensible?
(Score: 1) by Gertlex on Friday October 06, @12:26AM
Regen seems to let cars slow down as they coast a lot faster than just taking foot off the pedal in an ICE. I've also heard from a few Prius owners about how their original brake pads are like new.
