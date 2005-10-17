It's about time. The most precise atomic clock ever made has been created by arranging strontium atoms in a grid-like pattern and then stacking those grids like pancakes.

Most atomic clocks use atoms of the isotope caesium-133. The ticking of time is measured through microwaves emitted by the electrons around those atoms jumping from a lower to higher orbit as they absorb and then lose energy from a laser.

But these clocks are constrained in how precisely they can divide time because caesium electrons have a speed limit: they can only jump back and forth 9 billion times per second. The electrons in strontium atoms can transition nearly 1 million billion times per second.

"In 2014, the world's most accurate optical clock wouldn't lose or gain one second in the entire age of the universe," says Jun Ye at the University of Colorado at Boulder. Previous caesium clocks kept time accurately to within a second over the course of 300 million years.

Now, Ye's group has built a strontium clock that is so precise, out of every 10 quintillion ticks only 3.5 would be out of sync – the first atomic clock ever to reach that level of precision.