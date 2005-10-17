from the accurate-reporting dept.
A new atomic clock is even more precise than its predecessors:
It's about time. The most precise atomic clock ever made has been created by arranging strontium atoms in a grid-like pattern and then stacking those grids like pancakes.
Most atomic clocks use atoms of the isotope caesium-133. The ticking of time is measured through microwaves emitted by the electrons around those atoms jumping from a lower to higher orbit as they absorb and then lose energy from a laser.
But these clocks are constrained in how precisely they can divide time because caesium electrons have a speed limit: they can only jump back and forth 9 billion times per second. The electrons in strontium atoms can transition nearly 1 million billion times per second.
"In 2014, the world's most accurate optical clock wouldn't lose or gain one second in the entire age of the universe," says Jun Ye at the University of Colorado at Boulder. Previous caesium clocks kept time accurately to within a second over the course of 300 million years.
Now, Ye's group has built a strontium clock that is so precise, out of every 10 quintillion ticks only 3.5 would be out of sync – the first atomic clock ever to reach that level of precision.
Also at the National Institute of Standards and Technology.
A Fermi-degenerate three-dimensional optical lattice clock (DOI: 10.1126/science.aam5538) (DX)
A synchronous clock comparison between two regions of the 3D lattice yields a measurement precision of 5 × 10–19 in 1 hour of averaging time.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 06, @12:38AM (4 children)
Someone logs into an official SoylentNews account and then uses that account to make a comment.
When I reply to that comment, does that person get notified of my reply?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday October 06, @01:38AM (1 child)
By default they should. But the settings can be changed here: https://soylentnews.org/my/messages [soylentnews.org]
You can choose no message, "Web" messages, or email.
For "Web" messages you check the "You have 0 new messages waiting for you, and X old messages" text on pages with a sidebar.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday October 06, @01:52AM
There is also a setting that could be used to filter ACs or any other group of users based on custom moderation bonuses.
Mine is set to -1 but I think the default it 0 (which means the user would see AC replies).
The moderation bonuses I'm talking about are listed here: https://soylentnews.org/my/comments [soylentnews.org]
They allow you to add a modifier to moderations reasons (e.g. you could make each Troll mod add +5 instead of -1), modify based on Friend/Fan/Foe/Freak/(Friend|Foe) of a Friend status, modify if the user is an AC or a new user (it lets you set the %, so at 1% the latest ~67 users are counted as new), modify based on comment length, and change the karma bonus (you could "punish" everyone who chooses to post with the karma bonus). These modifiers only change the scores that you see.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Friday October 06, @01:38AM (1 child)
yes...
And while I'm here, how many million years is a "tick"?
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by edIII on Friday October 06, @01:43AM
I was about to say. The previous metric was how long it took to be off by one second. 300 million up to the "age of the universe". Then it switches to a different metric of out-of-sync-ticks with no context or explanation.
We need a Time Lord to come here and explain :)
