Silicon Valley celebrates artificial intelligence and robotics as fields that have the power to improve people's lives, through inventions like driverless cars and robot carers for the elderly.
That message isn't getting through to the rest of the country, where more than 70% of Americans express wariness or concern about a world where machines perform many of the tasks done by humans, according to Pew Research.
The findings have wide-reaching implications for technology companies working in these fields and indicates the need for greater public hand-holding.
"Ordinary Americans are very wary and concerned about the growing trend in automation and place a lot of value in human decision-making," said Aaron Smith, the author of the research, which surveyed more than 4,000 US adults. "They are not incredibly excited about machines taking over those responsibilities."
Once robots are perfected the 99% can be eliminated so they stop bumming the 1% out.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 06, @03:52AM (2 children)
Everyone understands supply and demand of every resource except for labor, or more generally, people.
It's something that has to be factored into the calculus of society.
Your kids? We don't need 'em.
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Friday October 06, @04:15AM (1 child)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 06, @04:45AM
It used to be shameful to produce pregnancy outside of the confines of a well-defined, official social structure (e.g., family).
Indeed, because people had to pay for themselves (e.g., look to friends and family) instead of the State to pay the costs of producing new human beings, they took reproduction much more seriously.
Now, not only is the shame of reproduction in a poor social structure gone, but the State ultimately promotes such things through welfare programs that have been warped to the point of virtually subsidizing poor, broken households stuffed with children.
Yet, there's no need to kill everybody off to undo the imbalance; attrition will do.
However, attrition requires re-shaping the incentives back to what they used to be: Taking pride in personal responsibility, and finding subsidy (usually from friends/family) in building proper social structures.
(Score: 2) by Arik on Friday October 06, @03:57AM (2 children)
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday October 06, @04:12AM
They are building EMP guns and itching to say "I told you so!".
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Friday October 06, @04:17AM
http://www.cgpgrey.com/blog/humans-need-not-apply
(Score: 2) by stretch611 on Friday October 06, @04:01AM (1 child)
I want the robots to do manual labor for me... let them work so I don't have to.
I fear the mega-corporations taking over our lives. Just look at congress, it has already begun.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday October 06, @04:10AM
I am ready to become a (robot) slave owner.
Or is it a human owner of robot slaves?
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Friday October 06, @04:04AM (3 children)
"Ordinary Americans are very wary and concerned about the growing trend in automation and place a lot of value in human decision-making,"
Human decision-making causes tens of thousands of deaths on US roads every year (and many, many more worldwide).
Human decision-making has given us an utterly broken political system in this country (and downright despotic regimes in other countries, like Iraq, North Korea, Iran, Libya, and Spain).
Human decision-making has given us horrific wars and atrocities like the Holocaust.
Someone please tell me why anyone places a lot of value in human decision-making. For transportation alone, taking humans out of the loop promises to save countless human lives. We're simply not any good at tasks where making a small error can cause catastrophe. We're also not very good at flawless repetition of simple tasks. We should let machines take over all this stuff, and focus on making art and music, and coming up with innovative ideas. Those are the only things we're really any good at.
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Friday October 06, @04:25AM
There. FTFY.
And therein lies the rub, friend.
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Friday October 06, @04:25AM
Wait a sec - you want there to be *more* stupid humans around? I thought you'd just admitted that humans are the problem?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 06, @04:54AM
Spain gave some extra leash to Catalonia. Which they used it for brain washing, separatism went from less than 10% at start of democracy to over 40% now. Spain ended with a noisy dog, so any kind of discipline restitution is going to look oppresive.
And some politicians like Aznar, which was friends with separatist decades ago when he needed the votes, now want stronger action.
Dumb.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Friday October 06, @04:37AM
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Friday October 06, @04:59AM
And robots have the potential to be extremely powerful.
How long and deeply have we feared robots? Even Gilligan's Island got on that bandwagon, in 1981: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Harlem_Globetrotters_on_Gilligan%27s_Island [wikipedia.org] The 1967 I, Mudd episode of Star Trek has androids plotting to replace all human decision making, for our own good. Star Trek was not the first. Bugs Bunny touched on this issue far earlier in the 1953 cartoon Robot Rabbit.
