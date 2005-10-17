from the NEET-or-DEATH dept.
An NHK employee died at age 31 after logging 159 hours of overtime and taking just two days off in the month before her death due to heart failure:
Japan has again been forced to confront its work culture after labour inspectors ruled that the death of a 31-year-old employee of the country's public broadcaster, NHK, had been caused by overwork.
Miwa Sado, who worked at the broadcaster's headquarters in Tokyo, logged 159 hours of overtime and took only two days off in the month leading up to her death from heart failure in July 2013.
A labour standards office in Tokyo later attributed her death to karoshi (death from overwork) but her case was only made public by her former employer this week. Sado's death is expected to increase pressure on Japanese authorities to address the large number of deaths attributed to the punishingly long hours expected of many employees.
The article mentions other instances of "karoshi", which can lead to heart failure, stroke, or suicide.
Miwa Sado was a political reporter for Japan's national public broadcaster NHK covering Tokyo and National Diet elections prior to her death. Japan, and particularly Tokyo, has been noted for the apathy of its voters.
Also at CNN and the Asahi Shimbun.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 06, @05:45AM (2 children)
No karoshi for me. I get plenty of sleep. I have no job. I have no friends. I live in my mother's house but I haven't spoken to her in ten years. I only ever go out at night to buy nutrition bars and energy drinks. Tonight I saw a rabbit.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday October 06, @05:49AM (1 child)
You're not a NEET because you are currently undergoing astronaut training.
Felon Musky has a special job for you on Mars.
[SIG] 04/14/2017: Soylent Upgrade v13 [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 06, @06:12AM
Mars as in 'the chocolate bar', right?
Otherwise Felon can stick his job somewhere, no nutrition bars on Mars as yet, night time or day time.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday October 06, @05:51AM (3 children)
Happend in July - a 31 days month.
2 days off - 29 days. An average of 5h28m/day of extra hours.
On top of 8h/day => 13.5 h/day. Not a walk in the park, but... at around 30yo, I had such months (even slightly higher load - around 15h/day, no free weekends. Fortunately, the compensation included paid-for taxi riding. Invaluable - takeaway in taxi, get home, have a shower, drop dead to sleep, wake up, have coffee while waiting for the taxi, about 7h/day of sleep. Repeat for about 40 days in a row. Project finished in time - holiday during which I was unreachable for office).
Likely:
1. she wasn't in good health to begin with
2. the must have been some days with load in excess of those 13 hours - some of these, chained, can indeed kill even a healthy person.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday October 06, @05:54AM (1 child)
Don't forget the trend of bringing your work home.
The streak of 13+ hour days could have come in the days leading up to the elections, plus the aftermath.
[SIG] 04/14/2017: Soylent Upgrade v13 [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday October 06, @06:16AM
Case at hand, I reckon this would translate in "bring the cameraman and maybe the rest of the crew with her".
Mmm... yeah, that would be somehow excessive.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Mykl on Friday October 06, @06:24AM
I think the problem was probably that this was not an unusual month for her. As you point out, it's possible to handle this for short bursts at a time, but if you are doing these sorts of hours for months on end (with no end in sight) then it quickly gets nasty.
The tragedy is that, beyond short bursts, people working these sorts of hours are no more effective per-day than those who work a regular 8 hour day.
Reply to This
Parent