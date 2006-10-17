from the upon-the-shoulders-of-others dept.
There is a story up on medium.com by Rob Malda (aka CmdrTaco) reflecting on Slashdot's start twenty years ago, on October 5th, 1997. For those who may be new here, the code driving this site you are reading is based on an old version of slashcode. If it weren't for Rob's efforts starting way back then, there would be no SoylentNews today.
Within a few days of DNS registration, Slashdot.org was live. I quickly added polls to answer urgent questions like "How many shots should Kurt drink". While he suffered the results of these polls, I would tail -f on the access_log and the residents of the so-called Geek House would boggle as names like 'mit.edu' and 'microsoft.com' streamed forward faster than we could read.
Rapid change followed: traffic soon created real expenses requiring hardware, colocation, and advertising. The code was in constant flux: adding user accounts, moderation, the submissions bin. And of course performance improvements to deal with the unyielding traffic growth. All the while I posted story after story, and our readers matched us with more comments than we thought possible.
My friends began contributing more and more. From code, to old hardware, to posting stories and coordinating advertising, we formed Blockstackers with a purpose. Slashdot went from from something with a stupid name that I was building into something we were building... with the help of thousands of nerds around the world that we would never meet in person.
I first visited Slashdot in its very early days. I saw the creation of UIDs and nicknames... and the database crash which lost all of the accounts so people had to sign up again. (Those with very low UIDs were very much not pleased!)
The code that drive the site you are reading is based on a version of Slashdot's code which they released as open source. Sadly, that version had not been maintained for years, so it had dependencies on out-of-date packages like Apache, and basically fell all over the floor — many long days were spent to get the code into shape. Our updated version of the code, rehash, is available on github.
I suspect I'm not the only one who came to SoylentNews who has many years' experience on Slashdot. Feel free to use this as an opportunity to share your remembrances of the early days there — and of SoylentNews, as well — which will be 44 months old on October 14th.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by DBCubix on Friday October 06, @11:48AM
I remember Slashdot fondly as it was the go-to source for technology news. However, I also remember the acquisition by Dice... Cheers SoylentNews!
Reply to This
(Score: 1) by khallow on Friday October 06, @11:52AM
I guess that's the fast way to lose the soul of an organization. Kick out everyone. It must be pretty weird to work in a business which is a couple decades old, and yet not have anyone who's been there for longer than a few years.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 06, @12:18PM
Everyone knows that slashdot and indeed all of human life was nothing without cowboyneal.
Reply to This
(Score: 2, Insightful) by HyperQuantum on Friday October 06, @12:19PM (3 children)
...and the site still doesn't support Unicode. They could learn a few things from SoylentNews.
Meanwhile, I visit both Slashdot and SoylentNews regularly, but still prefer Slashdot (sorry guys). The reason? Slashdot has lots of comments in most stories. Most of the time when I see an interesting story on the SoylentNews front page, I am disappointed by the low comment count. The comments are more interesting to me than the stories themselves. I wonder what happened to all those people leaving Slashdot because of the beta thing. Where did they go?
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by BsAtHome on Friday October 06, @12:26PM
Well, yes, comment count. A start would be that you comment more too? That will add to the count. The site is made by its users, so get commenting ;-)
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Friday October 06, @12:31PM
I don't blame you there. They have a much larger pool of people visiting the site to draw different kinds of comments from, so they're much more likely to have a good discussion on a very technical physics story, for example.
I console myself with the fact that we have a much more engaged community. On stories that we find of interest as a community and have something worth saying, we're definitely closing the gap on raw comment count, despite having less than a tenth of the traffic they get. I think our comments are of a much higher quality overall as well but that could just be my own bias showing.
Save Ferris!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 06, @12:34PM
I think it's just the times, back in '97 things where exciting you could still do things without millions of dollars run from a server under you desk, hardware was cooler and more interesting and things felt like they were going forward not backwards, most IT where not jocko engineering types and where still geeks, soylent has a relatively small user base for the same reason slashdot comments look more like /b than slashdot these days facebork.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Friday October 06, @12:20PM
It's always painful to see your children grow up. They never quite go the way you think they should. And yet, if they didn't grow beyond your control they wouldn't be worth creating in the first place.
Save Ferris!
Reply to This
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 06, @12:22PM
Naked and petrified. With hot grits down her pants.
Reply to This