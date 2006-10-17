from the eco-pope dept.
More than 40 Catholic institutions are to announce the largest ever faith-based divestment from fossil fuels, on the anniversary of the death of St Francis of Assisi.
The sum involved has not been disclosed but the volume of divesting groups is four times higher than a previous church record, and adds to a global divestment movement, led by investors worth $5.5tn.
[...] Assisi's mayor, Stefania Proietti – a former climate mitigation professor – told the Guardian: "When we pay attention to the environment, we pay attention to poor people, who are the first victims of climate change.
"When we invest in fossil fuels, we stray very far from social justice. But when we disinvest and invest in renewable and energy efficiency instead, we can mitigate climate change, create a sustainable new economic deal and, most importantly, help the poor."
Are they putting their money where their mouth is, or making a smart economic bet?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by stormreaver on Friday October 06, @12:57PM
They're doing both, but with scaling factors:
1) Economic prudence: 90%.
2) Putting their money where their mouth is: 10%.
We have to remember that Churches are, first and foremost, businesses in a never ending search for more political power. The notion of Faith is simply the oil that keep the revenue wheels greased.
(Score: 3, Informative) by c0lo on Friday October 06, @01:08PM
An alternative title:
(On the pipeline in the next months: "As socially responsible corporations, Koch brothers owned companies will start sponsoring enquiries into child sexual abuses")
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 06, @01:40PM (1 child)
As Christians, we believe that "good is good, and bad is bad". Anything else is the sophistry of the devil.
So, if you invest ethically, you will get a better return. Maybe not now, maybe not in the next quarter,
but, from the point of view of an organisation almost 2,000 years old, next quarter is NOT the long term!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 06, @01:48PM
You're absolutely right. Good is good and bad is bad.
Uh, but hey. One of those thing you say is good, which by the first rule of tautology club is good, is definitely bad, which, again, by the first rule of tautology club is bad.
In fact, I'm pretty sure it's not just bad but downright evil. If I had to guess, only somebody under the influence of the devil would think something that bad is good.
Kill the infidels! The millennium is upon us! Jesus will return to lead me and my followers, the true Elect (and here's the crazy reason going back to Noah's kids that I'm right and you're deluded by the devil, plus a prophecy or two that only I, naturally, am destined to fulfill) to glorious jihad! Jesus will command us to make the seas run red with your blood, and then he'll throw you all into a lake of fire for all eternity!
...
My father is a minister (who incidentally can tell you why both Protestants and Catholics will burn in the lake of fire for an unbounded amount of time), so I think I know what I'm talking about.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 06, @01:41PM (1 child)
I'm just waiting for the US right-wingers to start complaining about those Vatican liberals.
Again.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 06, @01:51PM
I don't think you'll need to wait for long. It should be fairly quick. Protestants don't believe Catholics are Christian. Of course they're going to say that the Vatican is doing this at the devil's command.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 06, @01:59PM
...whose abusers the Catholic church protects and allows to walk free.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 06, @02:01PM
Will the church be moving away from sodomizing choir boys with petroleum based lubricants as well?
