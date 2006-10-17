from the high-five-for-sterility dept.
Scientists have developed a novel weapon in the battle against deadly hospital-acquired infections - a textile that disinfects itself.
And independent tests show it can reduce bacteria levels by more than 90 per cent.
By incorporating the specially-engineered textile in a device designed to be used on hospital doors instead of the traditional aluminium door plate, that part of the door that people push to open it - they aim to bolster hand hygiene.
The self-disinfecting device - known as Surfaceskins - has been developed by a spin out company from the University of Leeds and is the culmination of seven years research and development.
Hospital doors are recognised as a key weak link in hygiene because of the number of times people touch them.
You risk infection from hospital doors, not the homeless guy spewing in the bay next to you. This fabric will help.
E.L. Best et al, The potential of alcohol release doorplates to reduce surface contamination during hand contact, Journal of Hospital Infection (2017). DOI: 10.1016/j.jhin.2017.07.027
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Friday October 06, @04:11PM (2 children)
As giant mutant cells envelop the building.
Why can't they just use copper instead of aluminum?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 06, @04:35PM
Yes, more or less expensive than copper... assuming it works.
(Score: 2) by Beryllium Sphere (r) on Friday October 06, @04:57PM
Or wood? A few years ago there were headlines about research on bacteria growth on wooden cutting boards. There wasn't any. The bugs died almost immediately.
