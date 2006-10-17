from the would-you-like-fries-with-that? dept.
the Good Housekeeping Institute's recent publication of a dishwashing guide for all those young people (2 percent of 18- to 24-year-olds in the UK) who have never learned the ancient art of washing up. In a nutshell, use hot water and rubber gloves, pre-scrape and soak dirty pans, change your water halfway through, and wash in the following order: glasses, mugs, cups, saucers, side plates, dinner plates, cutlery, serving dishes, pans, roasting tins.
While not knowing how to wash dishes is kind of a big deal, it's the whole idea of not being to handle oneself as a versatile, independent adult that is most concerning. Young people lack a wide range of practical skills these days, as revealed in a recent study by YouGov. More than half of young people (18-24) do not know how to set up utility bills upon moving to a new place; 54 percent cannot replace a fuse in a plug; 34 percent can't reset the fuse box after a switch has tripped; 37 percent do not know how to defrost a freezer; and 11 percent is clueless when it comes to changing lightbulbs. (You can see the entire sad list here.)
So what? There's an app for that.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Friday October 06, @05:53PM (3 children)
Teaching to the test, doesn't teach problem solving. You're pretty bad off, if you have no idea how to wash the dishes.
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11
Reply to This
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 06, @05:56PM
Considering that is a skill most people learn from their parents. I would say the parents are failing there....
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Interesting) by frojack on Friday October 06, @06:03PM
I realized I failed as a parent when my son came home from his first quarter of Culinary school and told us about the first class he had was how to wash dishes and cooking utensils. Its a fact that a chef has a responsibility to teach and supervise proper dish washing technique to hired staff because kids these days never learned to washed dishes by hand any more.
Even new modern restaurant kitchens do not do everything with commercial dish washing machines.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by tekk on Friday October 06, @06:34PM
It also has a weird definition of "knowing". The headline implies that they have no clue how to do the basic scrubbing and stuff, but it seems like they included the order there, which I've never heard of.
It's also worth pointing out that these "young people", myself included, have pretty much always had dishwashers. What you hand wash is just what's left over that you didn't do. Sans dishwasher I would just wash as I go.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Thexalon on Friday October 06, @05:56PM (1 child)
- There are lots of ways to wash dishes perfectly well that don't conform to what Good Housekeeping says is the requirement. Heck, in my time as a commercial culinary cleanliness specialist (a.k.a. restaurant dishwasher) what I did barely resembles their instructions because modern health-department-approved dishwashing setups don't work that way.
- As far as setting up utility bills goes, I didn't know exactly how to do that either when I had just graduated high school. But given that it took me about 20 minutes to figure it out once I moved into my own place, I don't consider it a huge burden to not know that sort of thing off the top of my head.
- As for replacing plug fuses, the simple fact of the matter is that these days (a) a lot of plugs don't have user-replaceable fuses, and (b) it's often faster and cheaper to replace the thing entirely.
- I have never once reset a fuse box. That's because all but the most ancient of homes require circuit breakers instead, which are really simple to figure out.
- The reason that most people don't know how to defrost a freezer is that modern freezers don't need to be defrosted.
So yes. as a fairly young person I know next-to-nothing of the housekeeping dogma of the 1950's. That's because I live in 2017.
If you act on pie in the sky, you're likely to get pie in the face.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by frojack on Friday October 06, @06:28PM
Well, as a certified geezer, I was around to learn both the old and the new.
Fuse boxes (screw in or plug) always gave me the willies. Especially after moving into an apartment, and noticing a year later that the fuse controlling the living room was burned out but everything in that room worked fine. I decided to investigate, unscrewed the 1940s era fuse and a penny came out of the socket as well, complete (with SPITZENSPARKE!). [wikipedia.org]
Old shit is still in use in a lot of old buildings and infrastructure. [mytpu.org] And there's more to the world than the strictly First World places you've apparently always occupied. Its occasionally useful to have more than a passing "google acquaintance" with some of this stuff. Gas powered refrigerators are still a thing in some places.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by crafoo on Friday October 06, @05:57PM (1 child)
Honestly, I'm not surprised. It's a cultural norm now to be semi-helpless even living inside an urban environment. Let's not even consider rural or wilderness skills. How many people have a plan or equipment to deal with running water issues? Composting toilets, sand & carbon water filtration, and other health concerns when it stop flowing freely. Urban people = no skills. The farther you get from the city the fewer helpless people you come across. It's refreshing.
I remember listening to a few podcasts recently where the hosts were unapologetically declaring their ignorance and helplessness with very basic tasks and knowledge. There was no shame. There should have been shame.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 06, @06:32PM
There was no shame because sometimes there should be no shame. If someone has simply never had occasion to learn something so what? Did they ask you to do it for them? Cause that's when I would find it annoying and let them know how easily they can do it themselves.
Urban centers have a completely different focus culturally, much of that because of the massively different environment than rural areas. Neither is better or worse, urbanites tend to produce a lot of culture and media that you rural folks tend to like (ten years late but no judging ;) and urban people probably have a lot of skills/knowledge that would make you look like a ... what's the phrase? Oh yeah, "country bumpkin". Woops, dropped my tolerance card, sorry bout that.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Friday October 06, @06:00PM (4 children)
I've never had a radiator. Of course I don't know how to bleed one. I don't even know that that means, I assume it's either getting all the air out (aka brake lines), or draining water that isn't supposed to be there.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 06, @06:13PM (1 child)
Most people will never need to know how to bleed a radiator. As long as overflow jugs are kept to the minimum level and you don't spring a leak you should be fine. The only time you would need to do that is if you work on cars and need to drain the radiator or it has sprung a leak and all leaked out.
Short rundown though:
1. fill radiator as full as possible.
2. fill overflow to minimum.
3. with radiator cap off start car and let it run.
4. You will notice the air pockets burp out of the radiator as the car heats up. This may eject some coolant. Continue to add coolant to keep it full
5. After around 20 minutes the car should be up to temp and except for stubborn air pockets should be bled of air. You will know this by the top radiator hose being hot and fully pressurized when you squeeze it. Keep an eye on temp gauge. If it starts overheating its likely the air pocket is trapped at the thermostat and caused it to close as the air isnt as hot as the water.
Note: If you continue to see small air bubbles escaping at a continual pace then you have a blown headgasket and compression is leaking into the cooling system. If your system continues to be airlocked (air stuck in system see a mechanic, they can use a vacuum pump to suck down a vacuum on the system and use that vacuum to refill w/ coolant.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by frojack on Friday October 06, @06:33PM
Not sure he was talking about CAR Radiators. (Unless you drive a Tesla or similar, everyone has one of those).
You see, son, a long time ago, buildings were heated by radiators. And they "knocked" and got air-locked, and you had to bleed the air out of them.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 06, @06:33PM
In the late 90s, when I lived in England, both houses used a central heating system that was NOT forced air. One was a steam radiator system and the other was a hot water radiator system. Only the hot water radiators would need to be bled, because the way steam heat works is steam fills the pipes and flows to the raidators where it condenses on the radiators and gives up its heat. This heat convects(radiates, moves, whatever you want to call it) into the room and there is some water in the radiator from the condensation. This condensation flows backwards through the pipe that delivered the steam to return to the boiler. The hot water system has 2 pipes, a hot(source) and a cool(return). Water is forcibly circulated. The issue is that most radiators have both connnections near the floor level. In this system, if it had been turned off it was possible that the radiator in the room would end up containing little but air, and since air is lighter than water it becomes "trapped" above the level of the source and return pipes. In this situation the radiator would need to be "bled", and a small screw near the top of the radiator would need to be opened, to allow air out, which allowed the radiator to fill with water. Once water was coming out of the screw hole the screw would be closed again to seal it and the radiator would remain full of water. Individual room temperatures can be achieved by throttling the "hot" side, preventing hot water from being pumped in.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 06, @06:35PM
With a radiator key. Work from top to bottom of the house, visiting each radiator in turn. Insert radiator key into end of radiator (tip: cover wall behind with plastic sheet), turn key to open valve until air is expelled and water begins sputtering out, turn key to close valve.
So Snotnose, if anybody ever tells you SN is useless, you can tell them otherwise. Go you, you fearless radiator-bleeding warrior!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 06, @06:01PM (1 child)
Ahh more old people whining about young people not knowing how to do things.
When I moved out of the house I had no clue how to setup util in my new place. I knew I needed electricity though so I call them and said I want to set up service. They took care of it. Rinse and repeat for each util.
Washing dishes is like washing anything else. Hot soapy water, scrub, rinse, dry. Hard to screw that up. Why you are doing it in a certain order makes no sense though. Unless you are just straight washing it in the sink, and then change the water when its dirty.
Replace a fuse in a plug. You mean an electrical cord that has a plug built in? Only things I know of like that are xmas lights. DO you mean an actual fuse in the fuse box? Well I don't blame them for not knowing how, I haven't seen a fuse box that takes actual fuses in a while, mostly its a breaker box with resetable breakers.
And no everyone knows how to change a standard light bulb, even the long florescent ones should be simple enough to figure out.
This is nothing more then baby boomers trying to feel superior to the younger generation just like the older generations have done back to before recorded history.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 06, @06:23PM
After getting us to fix their computers / phones, and explain "modern" science questions.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Snospar on Friday October 06, @06:04PM
I remember getting some advice from a plumber about "... getting the system up to pressure" and "... make sure it's nice and hot" before bleeding the system, starting at the topmost radiator in the house. Unfortunately for me, on one of the radiators when I opened the bleeding valve it disintegrated, firing the sealing pin across the room (turned out it had been mis-threaded by a previous plumber). I now had boiling hot water blasting out into the room and without really thinking I jammed the hole with my finger, desperately reaching for the radiator OFF valve at the other side. Of course, that's when the plastic top of the OFF valve tore straight off the metal valve, possibly due to the heat in the system (and by now my finger).
I tried yelling for my teenage daughter to turn off the heating but she didn't know how and anyway, the pump keeps going for ages. I then sent her off to the toolkit to get a spanner... sigh, I should have trained her better. "Is this a spanner?". We did get an adjustable spanner eventually.
The real moral of the story is: Don't be down on the teenagers of today, if we don't teach them they can't learn this stuff and we can cock it up on our own at any age!
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Funny) by bzipitidoo on Friday October 06, @06:09PM
> 11 percent is clueless when it comes to changing lightbulbs.
For a 99% chance (98.79% actually) of being able to change a lightbulb, need at least 2 youngsters. With an 11% chance of any one not knowing how, it's only a 1.21% chance that neither will know how to do it. For triple 9 odds, need 4. 3 youths is almost enough, but at 99.8669%, not quite, got to have a 4th.
Well, maybe that skill doesn't matter much, with LED lights that last 20 years.
Now excuse me, I've an oil change to do.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by nobu_the_bard on Friday October 06, @06:12PM
I have a short list of "home skills" that most young people don't know how to do:
- properly saddle a horse
- use a spinning wheel
- weave a basket
- draw water from a well
- fix a horse-drawn cart
- install an operating system from floppies
These kids these days! You let 'em have glass windows and cheap communications and it goes to their heads.
Reply to This
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 06, @06:22PM (1 child)
I'm in that age range and I can do all of that just fine, except only knowing theory for bleeding radiators and fuse replacement as I live in Canada with central heating and breakers. Radiators exist here but I've not had them yet.
It's sad to not have an inkling of how to do any single one of those, but to not know from about "Assemble flat pack furniture" down is irredeemably pathetic. 2-18% of young Brits are too stupid to follow picture instructions or put soap and water on anything and/or have never considered it in their lives? How does anyone not know how to clean a kitchen? Very young children can do this; you'd have to be functionally retarded. I'm assuming those few percent were just not confident about knowing the best or "proper" way to clean a kitchen. I hope that's the case.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 06, @06:26PM
Or they are just seriously sheltered and their parents literally do everything. I met a guy once, 40ish and just separate from his wife. He asked me about bills and such since she'd always done that stuff and he really had no idea where to start. Just saying "look up power and garbage, call them up" was all he needed to hear, no magic sauce required.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 06, @06:28PM
You can't acquire practical housekeeping and maintenance skills if you can't afford the damned things to begin with. You can't maintain what you don't own.
Really, this study only serves to highlight how far the younger generation's purchasing power has deteriorated.
Reply to This