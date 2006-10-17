from the gutsy-research dept.
"It was known that green tea polyphenols are more effective and offer more health benefits than black tea polyphenols since green tea chemicals are absorbed into the blood and tissue," said Susanne Henning, the study's lead author and an adjunct professor at the UCLA Center for Human Nutrition. "Our new findings suggest that black tea, through a specific mechanism through the gut microbiome, may also contribute to good health and weight loss in humans."
That specific mechanism seems to be that it changes the ratio of bacteria in the intestine by increasing the microbes associated with lean body mass and decreasing those associated with obesity. While both green and black teas act as prebiotics in this way, it seems that black tea might have a leg up over its green partner.
The study fed four groups of mice different diets. One group ate low-fat, high-sugar foods,while another had high-fat, high-sugar meals. The other two were both on a high-fat, high-sugar diet but one got green tea extract, while the other received black tea extract.
[...] Because black tea seems to work in the gut, while green tea works in the liver as well as the gut, a combination of both drinks might be most helpful, especially since both beverages have been linked to multiple health benefits beyond weight loss.
The researchers did not specify how much sugar to mix with your black tea.
Susanne M. Henning, et. al. Decaffeinated green and black tea polyphenols decrease weight gain and alter microbiome populations and function in diet-induced obese mice, European Journal of Nutrition, doi:10.1007/s00394-017-1542-8
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 06, @07:24PM (2 children)
What about the oxalates [nih.gov] and fluoride [fluoridealert.org] in black tea?
I switched to green. 0.25 to 1.0 gallon per day.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 06, @07:44PM
Oh and obviously I don't drink decaffeinated tea because WTF. If I want decaf tea I'll drink some rose tea.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday October 06, @07:57PM
As long as you are not concerned with the Purity of your Life Essence (in your precious bodily fluids), then the Communist (tea is Chinese, after all) fluoridation plot shouldn't bother you.
- Group Captain Lionel Mandrake, at your service.
(Score: 3, Funny) by Runaway1956 on Friday October 06, @07:31PM (3 children)
I want to come back as a mouse. Mouse health has been researched so much more thoroughly than that of humans. With all the knowledge of mouse health, I should be able to live forever!!
(Score: 2) by JeanCroix on Friday October 06, @07:34PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 06, @07:40PM
Too bad they kill the mice at the end of the experiments.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 06, @07:43PM
...and if you survive their experiments, you'd be put out to stud?
-- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by Kilo110 on Friday October 06, @07:37PM (1 child)
What is the significance of the leaves being decaffeinated?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 06, @07:45PM
It's heavily processed and hella gay *pops caffeine pill*
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 06, @07:47PM
Oolong tea [google.com]
...which is in between the 2. [google.com]
Get the best of both?
-- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]
