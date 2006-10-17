from the just-needs-a-bit-of-swiffering dept.
Tabby's star, aka KIC 8462852, is likely surrounded by orbiting dust grains that block ultraviolet light:
The bizarre long-term dimming of Tabby's star—also known as Boyajian's star, or, more formally, KIC 8462852—is likely caused by dust, not a giant network of solar panels or any other "megastructure" built by advanced aliens, a new study suggests.
Astronomers came to this conclusion after noticing that this dimming was more pronounced in ultraviolet (UV) than infrared light. Any object bigger than a dust grain would cause uniform dimming across all wavelengths, study team members said.
"This pretty much rules out the alien megastructure theory, as that could not explain the wavelength-dependent dimming," lead author Huan Meng of the University of Arizona said in a statement. "We suspect, instead, there is a cloud of dust orbiting the star with a roughly 700-day orbital period."
Extinction and the Dimming of KIC 8462852 (DOI: 10.3847/1538-4357/aa899c) (DX) (arXiv)
Tabby's Star, speculated to be surrounded by a cloud of debris or alien megastructures, has dimmed yet again, causing multiple observatories to take notice:
Among the telescopes [Jason] Wright said researchers now hope to use to catch this dimming event in the act:
—The Green Bank Telescope in West Virginia, the world's largest fully steerable radio telescope
—The Automated Planet Finder at Lick Observatory near San Jose, Calif., a robotic optical telescope
—Both telescopes at the Keck Observatory in Hawaii, which operate in optical and near-infrared wavelengths
—The MMT Observatory in Arizona, an optical telescope
—NASA's Swift Gamma-Ray Burst Mission, which operates in gamma ray, x-ray, ultraviolet and optical wavelengths
—Las Cumbres Observatory, a worldwide network of robotic optical telescopes
—Fairborn Observatory in Arizona, which operates in optical wavelengths
—The Large Binocular Telescope in Arizona, which operates in optical and near-infrared wavelengths
—The Hobby–Eberly Telescope in Texas, an optical telescope
One astronomer has proposed looking at the nearest 43 to 85 pulsars for megastructures (arXiv):
Osmanov estimates that the habitable zone around a relatively slowly-rotating pulsar (with a period of about half a second) would be on the order of 0.1 AU. According to his calculations, a ring-like megastructure that orbited a pulsar at this distance would emit temperatures on the order of 390 K (116.85 °C; 242.33 °F), which means that the megastructure would be visible in the IR band.
Rather than debris or alien megastructures, Tabby's star may host a Saturn-like exoplanet:
The "alien megastructure" star that has been puzzling us for the past few years might have a more ordinary explanation: an orbiting Saturn-like planet, complete with wobbling rings. [...] Speculation abounded, with explanations ranging from exoplanetary comets to a vast orbiting "megastructure" built by an advanced alien civilisation.
Now Mario Sucerquia and his colleagues at the University of Antioquia in Colombia have proposed another possibility: a ringed planet, similar to Saturn, orbiting close to the star. Such a planet would dim the star's light in an irregular way during a transit.
First, the rings would block some of the star's light, followed by the planet, which would dim it further. Then, after the planet passes, the rings would block some light again. But because the rings would be at a different angle each time, the small dips at the beginning and end of the transits would be larger or smaller. Without seeing many transits, there would be no obvious pattern to this.
"Saturn-like" can mean a variety of things for the hypothetical object. For example, the rings of 1SWASP J1407b are about 200 times the diameter of the rings of Saturn.
Anomalous lightcurves of young tilted exorings
This means that there isn't a functioning Dyson swarm or other megastructure around this star. Instead, it means there was a megastructure, and it's been obliterated, and the dust cloud from this is causing the effect we see.
We're too late.
