from the we-come-in-peace dept.
The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, as the Norwegian Nobel Committee warned that the risk of a nuclear conflict is greater than for a long time.
ICAN describes itself as a coalition of grassroots non-government groups in more than 100 nations. It began in Australia and was officially launched in Vienna in 2007.
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-nobel-prize-peace/anti-nuclear-campaign-ican-wins-2017-nobel-peace-prize-idUSKBN1CB0XR
[Also Covered By]:
Nobel peace prize 2017: International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons wins award
2017 Nobel Peace Prize Awarded to International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons
International Campaign To Abolish Nuclear Weapons Wins 2017 Nobel Peace Prize
Given the current tensions due to North Korea, this prize seems somehow apt. What do you think?
(Score: 0, Troll) by Ethanol-fueled on Saturday October 07, @08:51AM
To prepare for preace is to pre[are for war.
Now we must nuke Russia,. China. All subhumans. Hahahahahahhaha!~
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 07, @09:28AM
The gadget has been unboxed, it does not fit in the box again.
Reply to This