Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Anti-Nuclear Campaign ICAN Wins 2017 Nobel Peace Prize

posted by martyb on Saturday October 07, @08:29AM   Printer-friendly
from the we-come-in-peace dept.
News

AnonTechie writes:

The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, as the Norwegian Nobel Committee warned that the risk of a nuclear conflict is greater than for a long time.

ICAN describes itself as a coalition of grassroots non-government groups in more than 100 nations. It began in Australia and was officially launched in Vienna in 2007.

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-nobel-prize-peace/anti-nuclear-campaign-ican-wins-2017-nobel-peace-prize-idUSKBN1CB0XR

[Also Covered By]:
Nobel peace prize 2017: International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons wins award
2017 Nobel Peace Prize Awarded to International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons
International Campaign To Abolish Nuclear Weapons Wins 2017 Nobel Peace Prize

Given the current tensions due to North Korea, this prize seems somehow apt. What do you think?

Original Submission


«  Search of “Rocket” Madsen’s Space Lab Finds Footage of Woman’s Decapitation
Anti-Nuclear Campaign ICAN Wins 2017 Nobel Peace Prize | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0, Troll) by Ethanol-fueled on Saturday October 07, @08:51AM

    by Ethanol-fueled (2792) Subscriber Badge on Saturday October 07, @08:51AM (#578516) Homepage Journal

    To prepare for preace is to pre[are for war.

    Now we must nuke Russia,. China. All subhumans. Hahahahahahhaha!~

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 07, @09:28AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 07, @09:28AM (#578518)

    The gadget has been unboxed, it does not fit in the box again.

(1)