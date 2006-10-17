Stories
Your Future Clothes Could be Made from Methane

posted by martyb on Saturday October 07, @10:50AM
from the future-looks...ripe dept.
Science

Phoenix666 writes:

This biotech startup uses methane-eating bacteria to create fully biodegradable polymers.

Mango Materials is a biotech startup from San Francisco that has come up with an ingenious method for transforming methane, a potent greenhouse gas, into plastic. The process involves feeding methane to bacteria, which then produce a biodegradable polymer (polyhydroxyalkanoate, or PHA). This polymer can be spun into polyester fabric and used for clothing, carpets, and possibly packaging, although the company is most focused on the garment industry right now.

The methane used by Mango Materials comes from a waste treatment plant in the Bay Area, but the company is looking at partnering with other sources of methane, such as dairy farms, in order to get more. The technology creates value for methane, which is a novel idea.

How long would it take to fart a sweater — are we talking one burrito, or two?

  by looorg on Saturday October 07, @10:58AM

    by looorg (578) on Saturday October 07, @10:58AM

    Your clothes will literally be made out of excrement? Will it smell like shit? Will T-shirts now be short for turd-shirts? What was wrong with wool or cotton again? Personally I would find it somewhat more impressive if they actually stuck to the interesting part, they can turn a waste gas into plastic. Creating value out of Methane? We already do that. It's not like methane was worthless before.

