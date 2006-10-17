17/10/06/2020240 story
To use DelivAir, clients would start by requesting a delivery via a smartphone app. Possible scenarios could include a hiker in need of a first aid kit, a stranded cyclist needing a spare inner tube, or even a remotely-located person requiring life-saving equipment such as an EpiPen or defibrillator.
At a store, depot, or other location, the required item would then be loaded onto a drone, which would autonomously fly out to the client's smartphone GPS coordinates. Using the app, the client could in turn check the GPS coordinates of the drone in real time, to see how close it was getting to them.
Now when you break your Ming vase, a drone can deliver another one to you on the spot.
(Score: 3, Funny) by Runaway1956 on Saturday October 07, @03:43PM
Okay, I'm remote. I need defibulated. I, or someone nearby, orders a defibulator from Amazon. The drone comes out, drops the damned thing on my head. Hey, I don't need defibbed anymore!! Not with my brains splattered over several square feet of ground!!
Sorry people, that's just the mental picture I got while reading TFS.
This broadcast is intended for mature audiences.
(Score: 2) by legont on Saturday October 07, @04:09PM
Would it do it - accepting bitcoins off course...
(Score: 2) by VLM on Saturday October 07, @04:29PM
Possible scenarios for use of a television include watching Opera and differential equations college class lectures. Oh wait its mostly corporate and left wing propaganda with a side dish of voyeuristic trash. A vast wasteland as they say.
In a similar manner, this could be used to deliver defibrillators in 15 minutes to people who will die in 5 minutes without one, err... well anyway all this optimistic BS. However...
My gut level guess is it'll mostly be high speed condom delivery, practical jokes, and law breaking. Some examples of law breaking the concession stands at the last maker faire I attended paid an insane tax to the landowner so bottled water had to be $4 to pay the tax man. Under those circumstances if an energy drink can is $8 at the concession stand, and Amazon sells them for $1 plus $5 drone delivery... Another example of somewhat more severe criminality, order a lock picking kit using your smuggled in cell phone from inside prison. Or 8 inch fixed blade knives. Go thru security at the mass media event where they don't permit recording equipment (or a police line at a crime scene and/or protest, perhaps...) and have a camera delivered to you...
I suspect the drone and GPS are not accurate enough in tight quarters unless they're going to extremes of differential GPS on both drone and phone. That means in the more diverse vibrant neighborhoods your stuff will get stolen from the drones.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday October 07, @04:30PM
https://techcrunch.com/2017/09/20/matternets-autonomous-delivery-drones-can-now-refuel-and-reload-by-themselves/ [techcrunch.com]
https://www.theverge.com/2017/9/20/16325084/matternet-autonomous-drone-network-switzerland [theverge.com]
https://techcrunch.com/2017/03/31/matternet-cleared-to-fly-blood-samples-in-delivery-drones-over-swiss-cities/ [techcrunch.com]
First two links probably fresh enough to sub if anyone wants to.
(Score: 2) by mcgrew on Saturday October 07, @04:52PM
"Possible scenarios could include a hiker in need of a first aid kit, a stranded cyclist needing a spare inner tube, or even a remotely-located person requiring life-saving equipment such as an EpiPen or defibrillator."
Hiker in need of a first aid kit? Someone dying of an allergy or needing a defibrilator? They'll be dead before it gets to them. The cyclist? How many cyclists carry the tools necessary to change an inner tube?
A solution in search of a problem. Folks, that's backwards. Invention is NOT the mother of necessity!
