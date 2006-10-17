from the going-out-on-a-limb dept.
the researchers have focused on risk preference or aversion, and the possibility that it might be measurable and compared to others, offering a scale of sorts.
To learn more about how eager people are to engage in risky behavior, the researchers enlisted the assistance of 1500 volunteer adults to take a series of tests (39 tests in all), which together were meant to gauge a person's desire to seek out risky behavior. The team then analyzed the data and found that 61 percent of the variation in risky behavior scores could be summed up with a single component—a person's risk preference quotient, if you will. The remaining factors could all be attributed to which particular type of risk was involved. The single component, which the team dubbed as R, is general, the team notes, which suggests it can be applied multiple to[sic] risk situations along with other factors attributable to a particular type of risk.
The top level in intelligence quotient is called, "genius." Should the top level in risk quotient be called, "Hey Y'all, hold my beer?"
(Score: 2) by fyngyrz on Sunday October 08, @01:02AM (6 children)
That's too long. I suggest it be called "Trump", or just "T."
The only problem is that we won't know just how high the on the scale that lands for a while yet.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Sunday October 08, @01:24AM (5 children)
The problem with these oversimplifications is that there are different types of intelligence, just as there are different types of risk-aversion.
A classic example of this is your athlete who has wicked visual-spatial intelligence but sucks in the classroom. Even among academics you have math geeks who have a 1st grade command of English, or super-geniuses at one subject who suck at everything else and can barely wipe their own asses.
As far as risk-taking vs. risk-aversion, I'll use myself as an example. I don't gamble. On the extremely rare occasion I do, I never spend more than 20 bucks and quit the second I come out ahead, even if it's only a few dollars. I would rather be a corporate whore and have decisions made for me than have to deal with the uncertainty of running my own healthy business. But I get drunk and pick fights with people and jump-kick trash bins in the alley and participate in dangerous mosh pits that have left me with elbows to the face and melon-sized bruises.
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 08, @01:28AM
You're an asshole but you're our asshole and this is why we love you!
(Score: 3, Informative) by fyngyrz on Sunday October 08, @01:48AM (3 children)
No, not really. The capacities required for the one aren't applicable to the other. That's not the case with risk. Financial risk is financial risk, just as baseball is baseball. To be good at avoiding either, quite aside from an innate capacity to comprehend money, you need to understand the game and adjust your behavior accordingly.
The two behaviors you have described reveal a difference in the ability evaluate risk.
On the one hand, you can see that "gambling" puts you at financial risk, and so you refrain, adopting a very conservative strategy. On the other hand, you put yourself at great physical risk, thereby putting your finances at great risk – physical injury can reduce or eliminate your ability to work, and it can incur numerous extra expenses upon you that are similarly unpredictable as to the results of the kind of gambling you allude to. This is the opposite of a conservative strategy.
The former, in the face of the latter, does not say that you are low on a "takes risks" scale; it simply says that you are ineffective at evaluating what is a risk, and what is not. Based on what you've written here, you'd be very high on a "takes risks" scale. What you have described is a failure to understand that you do gamble, and poorly. In other words, you don't understand the game at its most fundamental level.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Sunday October 08, @01:57AM (1 child)
Well we can agree to disagree, but I modded you up anyway.
I think I'm pretty damn effective at evaluating risk, because I have demonstrated that I do understand the game, even if it is a drunken one involving flying pointy limbs, and I do adjust my behavior accordingly. You could wag your finger and say something like, "Well, you've just been lucky, and your comeuppance will come soon."
Well, shit, I could walk across the street(sober) and get hit by a car tomorrow or be struck by lightning in a freak accident. I am knowingly taking less risk when engaging in daily routines than I do when getting drunk, but Shit Happens™.
(Score: 2) by Whoever on Sunday October 08, @02:09AM
No. I think that you are just risk-averse.
I don't think that you are good at evaluating risks, because the risk from the mosh pit isn't as high as you are suggesting. The risk to your overall life from uncontrolled gambling is far, far higher than the risk incurred in the mosh pit.
(Score: 2) by Arik on Sunday October 08, @02:06AM
I'm not saying you're completely wrong but I suspect there is more to it. I don't pick fights with people, even when I was young and relatively aggressive I was never the type to start something - but I used to get in a lot nonetheless. Simply because I don't back down. And that's not a result of a risk analysis of a specific situation but rather a longer term analysis. In the short term, it's usually beneficial to pay the Dane, but in the long term that just guarantees he'll keep coming back for more and worse. It's always better to fight, win or lose, because not fighting is worse than fighting and losing.
I suspect there is a similar logic behind what EF describes, although obviously he's his own unique case.
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 08, @01:25AM
No, the intelligent weigh the odds and will leap knowing there's a mattress in place to cushion the fall while the reckless leap regardless.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Sunday October 08, @01:30AM
While I didn't bother to read the entire paper I can't in the abstract find a single reference to the reward or outcome of the risk taking, there is some vague reference to incentivized behavioral measures but nothing beyond that. I guess that could psychobabble for reward. I would assume that the reward compared to the risk is one of the biggest deciding factors -- as in will the risk be worth it compared to the reward given upon completion. Instead it seems to all be down to some kind of thrill seeking "risk preference"?
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Sunday October 08, @01:33AM (1 child)
Media sez driving 80 MPH on the freeway means I'm gonna die soon? Horse hockey.
Media sez walking home at night cuz I walked to a bar 3 hours ago means I'm gonna get mugged? Horse Hockey. Although it does bug me when walking home a female homo sapiens type decides to cross the street when she sees me coming, even though there is no sidewalk on that side.
Media sez I go to a group event and some nutjob with a gun shoots at us? Yeah, odds are it ain't gonna happen.
I look at risk/rewards and make decisions. The media can fuck off, they masturbate themselves better and better the more they can spread fear factors around. Me? I ignore the fucking bastards and make my own decisions.
(Score: 0, Troll) by Ethanol-fueled on Sunday October 08, @01:59AM
Blow your nose, brother. And do it in a kleenex, not all over your shirt or sidewalk.
