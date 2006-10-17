from the seeds-of-change dept.
Way to go, New York City! All 1,200 schools in the New York City public school district will now offer a vegan hummus option every day at the beginning of this school year, thanks to The Coalition for Healthy School Food (CHSF), a non-profit that helps introduce plant-based foods into schools. Vegan options for students that are available on the school’s vegetarian menu will range from Mexicali Chili, Lentil Stew, Lentil Sloppy Joes, Braised Black Beans with Plantains, and Zesty BBQ Crunchy Tofu. These yummy meals will be on rotation for the vegetarian menus.
And this isn’t CHSF‘s first initiative to help students have access to fresh, healthy food. CHSF has worked with the city’s department of education to help three NYC schools, Active Learning Elementary School in Queens (PS244), Peck Slip School in Manhattan (PS343), and The Bergen Elementary School (PS1) in Brooklyn, to transition to an all-vegetarian menu.
How can they have any pudding if they don't eat their meat?
(Score: 2) by requerdanos on Friday October 06, @11:11PM (3 children)
So, beans, beans, beans, and soy.
(Score: 2, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 06, @11:17PM
And carbs. Don't forget the carbs.
And murder.
Don't believe me? Go to any freshly-harvested row crop field, and watch the scavengers pick it over for mutilated field fauna.
But don't tell the kiddies that. They might cry and ask for steak 'n eggs instead.
(Score: 2) by KilroySmith on Saturday October 07, @12:15AM
But don't forget that Mexicali Chili and Lentil Stew are fresh and healthy. I assume that means the beans were picked on a local farm within 2 days of serving...
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Saturday October 07, @12:22AM
New York City made me want to shit before this happened.
Now what will be gained in health will be lost through lost productivity through constant bathroom breaks and malnutrition. Oh wait, veganism isn't healthy because it's eating pure carbs and staying hungry because bodies aren't getting the nutrition they need.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 06, @11:37PM (1 child)
In 1970s SoCal grade school the pizza was a slice of bread with Ragu sauce and a slice of melted cheese. It tasted like spicy cheesy cardboard.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Saturday October 07, @12:24AM
Wait, that was cheese? I thought that was white RTV. Sure was rubbery enough to be so, kinda like how Domino's cheese is now.
Eating junk-food is serious business, because just when you think they couldn't go any lower, they surprise you and think you won't notice.
At least classy places just resort to reducing portion sizes when they want to go all Jewish on their clientele.
(Score: 3, Funny) by Snotnose on Friday October 06, @11:39PM
cuz I could totes get behind my kids going vegan, even if it meant they eat mary jane before going to class.
(Score: 2) by Appalbarry on Friday October 06, @11:44PM
Many years ago we hosted a week long retreat for artists north of Ottawa. The decision was made to have a fully vegan menu. We found a fantastic cook, and the food was truly wonderful.
Except that about day five we found we had a camp full of people who seemed to spend far to much time re-creating everyone's most famous "Blazing Saddles" scene. [youtu.be]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 06, @11:55PM
They have too much time/money on their hand.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 07, @12:15AM (1 child)
Next up, mandatory weekly gender reassignment.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Saturday October 07, @12:25AM
Governments have the same twisted humor as 4chan does -- sanction really stupid self-destructive ideas and laugh while morons embrace those ideas.
