from the Free-As-In-Friday-Afternoon-Discussion dept.
Last week, President Trump signed a memorandum for $200M per year in federal funding to advance K-12 computer science education.
A good initiative, says IEEE, but, for just this once, let's not spend this money on yet again a bunch of 3D-printers, laptops or educational robots.
Ideal CS courses should teach computational thinking: logical thinking, abstraction, algorithmic expression, problem decomposition, stepwise fault isolation, and debugging. Hardware ain't helping there. Good, qualified, teachers do. But how do you get (good) CS graduates in front of the classroom when they can easy make a multitude writing software, or doing network engineering?
Companies like Microsoft already have programs that encourage volunteer employees to spend a couple of hours each week, teaching classes at high schools. An even better idea, IEEE claims, would be if those employees spent several days at the school, teaching students, while also mentoring teachers.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Saturday October 07, @01:38AM (1 child)
First, $200M is nothing in the grand scheme of things. Second, what is he proposing they teach? Probably some Microsoft cruft. Third WTF does Trump know about software?
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 07, @01:56AM
You can do a lot in the world with $200 million worth of resource allocation power! It's insane to say otherwise.
I'd give the RISC-V projects a hell of a kick in the ass with that kind of money, and still have enough left over to say "Fuck You" to anybody's face; yet, that money is instead going to go into teaching "urban" kids how to make Excel produce a pie graph.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 07, @01:42AM (1 child)
I can't imagine that they would actually teach Computer Science. It will be like all the other subjects: Students will memorize a series of facts and be expected to spew them all back on tests and homework assignments. Not only that, but the school will encourage the use of non-free proprietary user-subjugating software. Schools should be encouraging freedom, education, and independence. Schools should not encourage proprietary software, since it doesn't allow people to educate themselves about how the software works, denies users their freedoms, and causes one to become entirely dependent upon the only people who are allowed to develop the software. Proprietary software should not be allowed in schools at all, except perhaps in cases where students are taught how to reverse engineer it. Until the school system is reformed on a very fundamental level, this will be nothing but a waste of time.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday October 07, @01:55AM
Bingo. Learning how MS expects you to use your office suite isn't "computer science". Learning how the suite works under the hood might be one step down the road toward computer science, but manipulating words, facts, and numbers with that suite is as much science as playing solitaire.
This broadcast is intended for mature audiences.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 07, @01:52AM
This will cause a greater oversupply of U.S. coders who can't compete with cheaper foreigners, and more coders living on the street. Don't forget that many of them will want to become irrelevant and entitled indie game designers. Some of these kids will at least turn to cybercrime to pay the bills.
Reply to This