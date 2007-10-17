from the making-a-killing dept.
Wu-Tang Clan rapper Ghostface Killah has co-founded a cryptocurrency firm and hopes to raise $30 million during its initial coin offering, according to a CNBC report Wednesday.
Killah's firm, Cream Capital, apparently takes its name from Wu-Tang Clan's 1993 classic song "C.R.E.A.M." But instead of standing for "Cash rules everything around me," the acronym this time represents the trademarked Crypto Rules Everything Around Me, Cream Capital Chief Executive Brett Westbrook told CNBC.
The burgeoning market for cryptocurrencies, which has grown so quickly that one bitcoin was worth more than an ounce of gold in March, has seen digital currency entrepreneurs flocking to ICOs to create and sell digital tokens to investors, who include celebs such as Paris Hilton.
Still, regulators aren't taking to ICOs well. The practice, which Bloomberg said netted $1.6 billion in the last year, has prompted security concerns from the US Securities and Exchange Commission.
I hear the Wu-Tang clan ain't nothing to &$@^%*[NO CARRIER]
Source: https://www.cnet.com/news/wu-tang-clans-ghostface-launches-cryptocurrency-firm/
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 08, @01:37PM
... decentralized cryptos with pre-mine were still considered risky and not worth speculating in. Now we have semi-decentralized "ICOs", 100% pre-mined promises that some day it will be something with value. All the things cryptos were supposed to fix/workaround, now nicely packed in a speculation vehicle.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 08, @01:39PM
So, why should I care? What does it do? And how does it fix something that other attempts failed?
Expected that info in a summary... instead of where it's fancy name comes from.
(Score: 2) by Geezer on Sunday October 08, @01:48PM
Charles Ponzi is calling.
