from the crappy-situation dept.
The Guardian brings us a disturbing story from Anaheim California:
Somewhere in the southern California city of Anaheim, less than five miles from Disneyland, three porta-potties – two pink, one gray – are locked in a city storage facility. It's not where they're supposed to be.
They were meant for a dusty homeless encampment that sprawls along the west bank of the Santa Ana river, and is home to hundreds of men, women and children in tents and other makeshift shelters.
But the toilets are sitting unused after being confiscated by the city, and the residents have nowhere to relieve themselves except in the bushes, or in buckets, or in the cramped privacy of their own tents. Activists are up in arms over the primitive conditions in which camp inhabitants are living, and which, in their view, the local government appears to have sanctioned.
"This is a public health crisis for the homeless community," said Mohammed Aly, a homeless advocate and lawyer who helped install the toilets. Not least it was a case, he said, of providing people with simple human dignity.
[...] The closest public toilet to the Anaheim camp is over a mile upriver from where many riverbed residents live. So when the porta-potties arrived in May, after being purchased and delivered by local activist groups, they were a welcome alternative to walking half an hour or more to use the bathroom, or taking the more popular route of relieving oneself in a bucket and dumping the refuse in the riverbed.
But just 72 hours after the toilets were installed, there was bad news: the council of wealthy Orange County insisted the porta-potties be removed from their land, saying their presence was unauthorized.
Aly subsequently moved them about 300 yards, out of the county's jurisdiction, and onto city land. That lasted a week, until the city, too, ordered them removed, citing local ordinances regulating the installation of porta-potties. When Aly and other activists didn't remove the toilets themselves, the city government confiscated them, and took them into storage.
[...] Aly said he's not giving up on the toilets. And if he can't work something out with the city or county governments to get them back in place, he knows what he's going to do.
"Our next step is to proceed anyways," he said. "To leave the portable restrooms on a trailer, park the trailer adjacent to the riverbed, and move it around every 72 hours."
If the city of Anaheim doesn't want the homeless to use toilets, perhaps city council members could offer their bathrooms instead.
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Monday October 09, @07:18AM (1 child)
Too few people care about illnesses of the homeless. Therefore the argument should omit that last part:
"This is a public health crisis."
That way it's not less true, but it might get more people concerned because they might fear for their own health. And, let me add, rightly so: Contagious illnesses likely won't stay confined to the homeless community.
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 09, @07:38AM
Arrest them, and lock them away until they can prove that they can and will provide adequate facilities for themselves.
Put them in mental hospitals as necessary, and if they agree.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 09, @07:43AM (3 children)
Look, this problem is not hard. Other places handle it.
The "homeless encampment" is unauthorized trash, construction, camping, water pollution, and loitering. It ruins public land that could be used for recreation. Clean that up. Restore nature. Make the needed arrests. There are toilets in the jail and in the prison. Heck, it's progressive activist heaven in prison: free medical care, free housing, free food, and only the authorities have guns.
Well-run places don't let such problems get out of hand.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 09, @07:50AM
Surely you also advocate for actual public housing (as opposed to jail and prison), then, right?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 09, @07:56AM (1 child)
Nice North Korean style solution there. Liberalism all grown up shows its true NIMBY colors and turns out worse than "National Socialism" of the 1930's. Way to go California. The other 49 states called, they want a divorce. Sad that other parts of the world model themselves of of this screwball state.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 09, @08:11AM
Your incoherent ramblings would put you in the needs-supervision-by-professionals category.
First, if actual Liberalism was in play, gov't would be doing what FDR did in the 1930s when he put 15 million people back to work when the boom-and-bust Capitalists weren't hiring.
Next, if California was a country, it would have the 6th largest economy among nations.
Cali (and other Blue states) are the reason that Mississippi, Louisiana, Texas, Arkansas, and other Red states that take more than they give haven't gone completely under.
-- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 09, @08:00AM
The November election was the first where Anaheim did NOT have an at-large mechanism in place.
Previously, everybody in the city got to vote for the city councilman for -every- district, even though they didn't live in those districts.
This time around, the city (which has a significant Latino population and is mostly Working Class) had a by-district thing, the way a democracy is supposed to work.
The people who live in a district--and ONLY residents of the district--decided who would represent that district.
City of Anaheim Districting 2016 [anaheim.net]
Even after the switch was made, however, representation by people other than affluent Whites is slow in coming.
A voting law meant to increase minority representation has generated many more lawsuits than seats for people of color [latimes.com]
Anaheim is also home to Disneyland; anything that is not tourist-friendly has been squashed by TPTB.
A bus stop in Anaheim that I use occasionally recently had the benches removed because homeless folks were using them.
(There was still a homeless guy sleeping on a piece of cardboard.)
.
Go south a bit and you get to Sana Ana, the county seat and the most populous city in Orange County.
It also has homeless encampments along the Santa Ana River (a big concrete ditch).
That city, however is dealing with the homeless situation a bit better, e.g. converting unused buildings into shelters.
-- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This