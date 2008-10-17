from the someone-ws-bound-to-have-said-it dept.
From Consumerist,
A company that supplies stock market indexes reportedly warned investors in August 2016 that Equifax, one of the nation's three major credit bureaus, appeared to be ill-equipped to fight off a sophisticated cyber attack.
The Wall Street Journal writes that MSCI, which provides a number of indices for tracking and predicting the behavior of the stock market, concluded last summer that Equifax was no longer a company investors could reasonably rely on to keep its data safe.
MSCI has a group of stock indices that take into account a company's economic, social, and governance (ESG) factors. Prior to last summer, Equifax had been included in these indices, but then MSCI determined that Equifax had failed to perform regular cybersecurity audits, train its employees to recognize risks associated with an attack, or have an emergency response plan in the case of a breach.
At first, Equifax remained on the MSCI ESG Leaders index, but with a 0/10 score for privacy and data. (Competing credit bureaus TransUnion and Experian scored a 4.9 and 6.9, respectively.) Then, in Nov. 2016, Equifax was removed from this index over concerns about data security.
(Score: 2) by rylyeh on Monday October 09, @02:57AM (2 children)
Nice to know that the savvy investors who paid attention to that report might have moved their cash out of Equifax!
Everyone else is still fucked! Classic. I'm looking to the $20.25 settlement check - at least these shitheads will be out of business!
Horrible beyond conception was the change which had taken place in my best friend, Crawford Tillinghast.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 09, @03:03AM
That $20.25 Equifux check will just cover the credit freeze on the other two credit firms with 25 cents change.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Arik on Monday October 09, @03:29AM
Hope in one hand and spit in the other. :(
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by crafoo on Monday October 09, @03:02AM (1 child)
Bravo Equifax. Bravo under-regulated market capitalism.
"I open up my wallet and it is full of blood."
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 09, @03:34AM
The last I checked, your so-called "regulators" are just as human as anyone else.
Worse yet, your governmental regulatory agency would be a monopoly—and not just any monopoly, but one that has been put in place by violently imposed decree. Are you nuts? Why would you want society organized in such a fashion?! All it would do is make it even easier for the powers-that-be to collude; that's why bailouts for the firms that were too-big-to-fail came from governmental coffers, not investor coffers.
Caveat Emptor is the only regulation you can actually trust to produce a working society: There is no such thing as too-big-to-fail.
Reply to This
Parent