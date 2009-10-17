from the shit-rolls-downhill dept.
In a continued effort to pass on any responsibility for the largest data breach in American history, Equifax's recently departed CEO is blaming it all on a single person who failed to deploy a patch.
Hackers exposed the Social Security numbers, drivers licenses and other sensitive info of 143 million Americans earlier this summer by exploiting a vulnerability in Apache's Struts software, according to testimony heard today from former CEO Richard Smith. However, a patch for that vulnerability had been available for months before the breach occurred.
Now several top Equifax execs are being taken to task for failing to protect the information of millions of U.S. citizens. In a live stream before the Digital Commerce and Consumer Protection subcommittee of the House Energy and Commerce committee, Smith testified the Struts vulnerability had been discussed when it was first announced by CERT on March 8th.
Smith said when he started with Equifax 12 years ago there was no one in cybersecurity. The company has poured a quarter of a billion dollars into cybersecurity in the last three years and today boasts a 225 person team.
However, Smith had an interesting explainer for how this easy fix slipped by 225 people's notice — one person didn't do their job.
"The human error was that the individual who's responsible for communicating in the organization to apply the patch, did not," Smith, who did not name this individual, told the committee.
Source: https://techcrunch.com/2017/10/03/former-equifax-ceo-says-breach-boiled-down-to-one-person-not-doing-their-job/
There's a bug in the widely used Apache Web Server that causes servers to leak pieces of arbitrary memory in a way that could expose passwords or other secrets, a freelance journalist has disclosed.
The vulnerability can be triggered by querying a server with what's known as an OPTIONS request. Like the better-known GET and POST requests, OPTIONS is a type of HTTP method that allows users to determine which HTTP requests are supported by the server. Normally, a server will respond with GET, POST, OPTIONS, and any other supported methods. Under certain conditions, however, responses from Apache Web Server include the data stored in computer memory. Patches are available here and here.
[...] Optionsbleed, by contrast [to Heartbleed], doesn't pose as big a threat, but its effects can still be damaging. The risk is highest for server hosts that allow more than one customer to share a single machine. That's because Optionsbleed allows customers to exploit the flaw in a way that exposes secret data from other customers' hosts on the same system. On the Internet at large, the threat is less serious.
[...] Interestingly, the bug was first identified in 2014. Why it's only now being patched is unclear.
Source: https://arstechnica.com/information-technology/2017/09/apache-bug-leaks-contents-of-server-memory-for-all-to-see-patch-now/
[Note: I checked with TheMightyBuzzard, and was informed that, though SoylentNews does run Apache, our systems are configured in such a way as to not expose OPTIONS. In other words, it is believed that we are not susceptible. --martyb]
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 09, @09:28AM
If you have over 200 people and still it is possible for one person to fuck up the whole thing, you really have to re-evaluate your process diagrams!!
"trust but verify"
This is nothing but a CEO covering his ass. Criminal negligence on part of the execs and perhaps negligence on part of the one guy as well.
