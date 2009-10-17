from the these-boots-are-made-for-walkin dept.
NewsChina http://new.newschinamag.com/newschina/articleDetail.do?article_id=2414 is running an article titled, "The Walking Dead - The lack of public sport facilities and sites have seen a growing number of urban residents take to public roads for exercise"
Xu Guilin has been restless and anxious of late. As the head of the Outdoor Sport Association of Lanshan District in the city of Linyi, Shandong Province, he's used to organizing hikes and walks in an urban landscape increasingly hostile to pedestrians. But now he's facing a media blitz after tragedy struck his group – while also handling members who are keen to take to the roads again.
In the early morning of July 8, 2017, a taxi rammed into a crowd of walkers on the highway in the city, killing one and injuring two. After the accident, more than 20 teams of walkers were told to halt their activities.
"I am under mounting pressure," Xu told NewsChina. He doesn't know how to cope with his thousands of members. "They want to exercise and walk, where could they go?" He's very worried that some walkers will strike off on their own, risking another accident, and he's facing massive criticism online where netizens flocked to condemn walkers for their alleged intrusion onto public roads.
It seems that with all the new urban construction in China, they haven't built sidewalks, parks or sports fields. Meanwhile, people that want to walk for exercise have banded together in groups and take to the streets for lack of anywhere else to walk. These are not small groups -- one founder started in 2010 with a few friends and by 2015 his group had grown and split many times...10,000 people were engaged in group walking in Linyi city.
We may think that groups of road cyclists are blocking the roads in a few places, but walking in China appears to be in a whole different league. Some groups taking a lane have been run over by cars (there is a picture in the article that purports to show this) and other groups banned.
(Score: 3, Funny) by Gaaark on Monday October 09, @04:20PM
"groups of road cyclists are blocking the roads"
I blame the groups of auto vehicles blocking the roads. Especially at the times i want to drive somewhere.
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
Reply to This
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 09, @04:21PM (1 child)
Whereas I have zero faith that the West has any capability, much less will, to solve its problems.
It will be interesting see how China deals with this. Certainly, the Chinese must sense everything wrong with the Western way of life and the sedentary diseases it brings, the expanding waistlines. The Western solution, is, of course, more consumerism. Westerners pay to have membership in a gym, as though natural exercise can be bought, sold, and leased. Getting exercise requires capital investment in the West! Obviously, the people in China disagree with this notion, otherwise they wouldn't be putting themselves in danger here.
Eating healthy in a Western society is more expensive than eating shit that's barely food. Health is a commodity, bought and sold--being thin is now a sign of wealth--, and only those with means and privilege may have it.
Something about essential freedom and security. Do "commies" understand this better than Westerners these days? Well, perhaps at least for this matter.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Monday October 09, @04:52PM
It's not *as* hard to eat healthy in the West as some people think, but it does require about $30-60 of hardware (a slow cooker and one of those outlet timer circuit plugins) and some pretty heavy diet changes. The slow cooker + timer is a cheaper solution than something like a programmable Instant Pot, and it lets you control when your food is done. Get into dhal, rice-n-beans, and similar things, and you learn how long to leave the pot on. Just dump everything in it in the morning, adjust the timer so that it's done when you get home (set the start point for however many hours your food needs *before* your estimated arrival) and you're set. You can do edible if not exactly gourmet Chinese, Mexican, and (old world) Indian food this way.
A lot of Americans don't like this idea because, frankly, they'll say "that's beaner/dothead/chink food, I ain't eatin' like no mexican/indian/chinaman." They do this at their peril and to their loss.
Reply to This
Parent