The World Socialist Web Site reports
[October 3], Toyota wound up production at its plant in Altona, a working-class suburb in southwest Melbourne. The closure marks the end of the company's 54-year Australian manufacturing operation. The shutdown left 2,700 workers unemployed, and threatens tens of thousands more jobs in the car components industry.
The Australian Manufacturing Workers Union (AMWU), which covers car workers, previously oversaw the shutdown of Ford's production in Melbourne and Geelong in October last year, eliminating the 600 remaining jobs. Once Holden closes its operation in South Australia, in less than three weeks, a further 944 workers will be left unemployed, and car production will cease in Australia.
A University of Adelaide study in 2014 predicted this would result in the destruction of some 200,000 jobs across the country.
The string of shutdowns is an indictment of successive Labor governments, at the state and federal level, and the trade unions. Having imposed round after round of sackings, speed-ups and cuts to conditions, the unions, functioning as an industrial police force of the car corporations, have done everything they can to ensure "orderly closures".
[...] after extracting vast profits from their employees, Ford, Toyota, and Holden, have decided their Australian operations are not providing a sufficient return for their ultra-wealthy shareholders. They have thus ended manufacturing, wreaking social havoc on devastated working-class communities.
This is part of a global restructuring by the major car producers, aimed at taking advantage of poverty-level wages and economies of scale in Asian manufacturing hubs. Workers in every part of the world, from Asia and the US and Europe, are paying the price.
[...] The unions, taking their nationalist and pro-capitalist program to its logical conclusion, support this global race to the bottom, helping companies pit workers against each other along national lines. The AMWU, working with Toyota and the major companies, drove down wages and conditions over the past 20 years, seeking to ensure Australian car manufacturing was "internationally competitive".
[...] This is part of a broader corporate offensive against jobs, wages, and conditions, following the collapse of the mining boom, amid a deepening crisis of Australian capitalism. Massive job cuts have been imposed in the energy sector, telecommunications, and virtually every other industry.
A Roy Morgan survey in August found that more than 10 percent of the national workforce, more than 1.2 million people, were out of work.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by bob_super on Monday October 09, @07:15PM (1 child)
The same information could be provided with a slightly more journalistic writing style, and convey the meaning, and the intent of the writer, without terms and formulations that would earn any of us a well-deserved Flamebait mod...
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 09, @07:43PM
"Hey, I've built a factory and would like to pay people to do some work!"
"Great! I'll do that work for that pay."
Work gets done; people get paid.
"Well, I'm shutting down the factory because X, Y, and Z."
"FUCK YOU, MAAAATE! YOU OWE ME!!1!1!!1111"
What?!
(Score: 4, Interesting) by LoRdTAW on Monday October 09, @07:25PM
What I don't see mentioned is where that missing production is going. Is Toyota eliminating that plant and importing 61,000 cars from existing Japanese plants? Or is this the usual off to China/3rd world scenario?
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 09, @07:28PM (2 children)
I believe most Australians source their cars from such Asian poverty hellholes as Japan.
So what really caused the Australian auto industry to collapse within 10 years? With like 20 different governments during that time, it's probably not one party's fault.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Arik on Monday October 09, @07:40PM (1 child)
Japan is hardly a poverty hellhole.
Thailand fits that description a bit better though, and I'm guessing a lot of Aussie cars still come from there. A few years ago I recall Mazda and Ford shared facilities there for the Aussie market.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 09, @07:45PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 09, @07:36PM
Look at the absurdly high wage level in Aussieland, along the with the absurdly high cost of living. Despite the size of territory, it's a market of mere 20m population.
Of course the manufacturing is all moving out to India and SE Asia along with the logistical advantage serving ME and African market.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 09, @07:44PM (1 child)
10% out of work is horrible.
You wanted to be all global, and you got it. You even welcomed unemployable people who will never accept western civilization. This is the result.
In the history of mankind, modern civilized western society is not the norm. You have to fight for it. It's easy to lose. Probably you're doomed.
I don't think you have the will to recover. I don't think you have it in you. You probably take offense at the measures you'd have to take, which become more extreme the longer you ignore your problems.
I do wish you luck. I suggest you consider having freedom of speech and the right to bear arms. You need to put your own people first. You need to rip out whatever regulations are burdening the small and medium businesses. You need to deport some people, stripping citizenship as required, before voters get desperate enough to demand a final solution. You need to fix the birth rate of the people who accept western civilization, and you especially need to fix it for the smarter and more industrious people. Some huge tax adjustments are probably required, paying the large traditional families and punishing all others.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 09, @07:54PM
Reduce the size of government (aim for zero), and promote the idea of voluntary interaction, and then you'll not only get your western civilization, but you'll get a society that is a whole lot more civilized.
Reply to This
(Score: 2, Insightful) by frojack on Monday October 09, @07:53PM
When a socialist rag cited by Gewg_ starts condemning the Unions (made up of workers, with leaders elected by workers, who's purpose is to keep workers employed) for being the main instigator of the shutdowns you have to wonder WTF is going on.
TFA seems to condemn the unions for an "orderly closures" of plants - implying they should have been burned to the ground instead.
Was it the Union demands that made these plants uneconomic?
Would riots and strikes have kept the plants open longer?
Or would these closures have happened years ago had the Unions not caved in at prior contract negotiations?
Australians buy about 100,000 new vehicles every MONTH. [abs.gov.au]
Toyota made 209,000 vehicles a YEAR in Australia.
Holden made 146,680 vehicles a Year.
The country could probably support 4 manufacturers just on internal sales alone. The "Labor" governments chose not to require internal manufacture.
Isn't spreading the work/wages to lower income countries exactly in line with socialist ideals?
Socialists admitting Unions were a flawed and failed concept!! WTF?
(Score: 2) by KilroySmith on Monday October 09, @07:57PM
Tesla, who's looking to open 3 or 4 new gigafactories in the next two years. Not having to build one from the ground up might help out.
