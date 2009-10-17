from the why-check-the-file-system? dept.
In an effort to block Amazon from getting the top-level domain .amazon, Brazil may have put governments on a crash course with the private sector over control of the web.
In an aggressive and contradictory letter [PDF] on Wednesday to the overseer of the internet's domain name system, ICANN, Brazilian technology minister Benedicto Filho insisted the US non-profit not approve the creation of .amazon, and states strongly that governments have the final say on what should appear online.
As you may well know, Brazil is particularly enamored with the word Amazon, being the home of the Amazon Jungle. And it doesn't want some moneybags American retailer nabbing the top-level domain for the rainforest.
"It is the right and duty of governments – and not of Amazon the company, nor any panel constituted by three nationals of a single country in their individual capacity, nor even of the ICANN Board of Directors – to identify the public policy issues that may justify the Board to adopt certain decisions," Filho said.
He goes on to say that if ICANN was "required to substitute the views of governments and the GAC [Governmental Advisory Committee] for its own judgments ... it would be dealing a fatal blow to the multi-stakeholder governance model upon which ICANN is based."
In essence, Brazil says that unless ICANN does what it says – in this case not allow for the creation of the .amazon top-level domain for Jeff Bezos' Amazon – then the entire model of internet governance that the organization represents, where all parties including governments, the technical community and business have an equal say, is invalid.
That extraordinary contradiction – that an equitable decision-making process only exists so long as governments have the final say – is not the only one in the letter.
Filho goes on to insist that all governments agree with Brazil and Peru's position that .amazon not be added to the internet, but in making his case only cites meetings held in Brazil by Brazilian interests.
https://www.theregister.co.uk/2017/09/27/brazil_dot_amazon_gtld/
(Score: 2) by Joe Desertrat on Monday October 09, @08:46PM (1 child)
Can Brazil not immediately create and squat on a bunch of relevant (in name) websites about their nation ending in .amazon?
Reply to This
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 09, @08:52PM
There is an arbitration process for branding; you can't just take whatever name you want.
After all, there's money to be made. Who gets which name? How much money should people have to pay for any particular domain? Who should get that money?
As currently implemented, the decentralization (or at least the distribution) of the DNS is all just smoke and mirrors; it comes down to collusion between the powers-that-be, and enough money greasing the right wheels. Well, Amazon is going to be a lot better at greasing the American-centric wheels than Brazil; politicians want to pocket that money, not wine-and-dine technocrats.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 09, @08:46PM (2 children)
There are a lot of Anonymous Cowards out there; not every AC is me, yet our community here on SoylentNews seems to be able to hold meaningful interactions nonetheless.
Can you imagine what a horror it would be if you had to register your baby's name with some central authority before being able to use it?! There are thousands and thousands of John Smiths, and yet the world keeps turning just fine.
Surely, then, we can figure out how to let multiple entities share the same name. Why can't "SoylentNews" in the tech network be different from the "SoylentNews" in the health-drink network? Leave it up to consumers to figure out which one they want, and how to contact it, just like they have to do with John Smith.
Security concerns?
Well, start taking webs of trust seriously. Come on, folks; why must we always depend on a centralized bureaucracy of paper pushers?
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by DECbot on Monday October 09, @09:10PM (1 child)
Would you accept my personal, extra secure 25-dollar note in exchange for $25 of gold? Why yes, it is printed on toilet paper--hand printed and double-quilted.
cats~$ sudo chown -R us /home/base
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 09, @09:22PM
History is replete with examples of the blessed authority ("government") issuing the trusted money note, only to renege on its promise to exchange it for whatever. I mean, since the establishment of the Federal Reserve in 1913, the U.S. dollar has lost around 98% of its purchasing power, and can no longer be exchanged for gold. Thanks, Dear Leader.
Similarly, there are cases where ICANN (or whatever) has sided with a big corporation, and forced a small player to hand over control to the organization with a better branding claim. You can't really trust the system that is run the so-called "authorities" of a centralized, imposed regime.
In contrast, something like Bitcoin can be trusted; over the last few years, it has faced an immense onslaught of both technical and political natures, and yet its fundamental promises have remained in place.
That is to say, we have the technology with which to abandon would-be overlords; we don't need the Dear Leader—actually, the results are a lot better without Him.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday October 09, @08:49PM (4 children)
I wonder what stops Brazil bidding for the .amazon TLD?
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Fishscene on Monday October 09, @08:51PM (3 children)
I'd wager it might be amazon.com
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday October 09, @09:09PM (2 children)
I don't see how they could.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 09, @09:13PM (1 child)
Amazon.com will swoop in on that tld and have no qualms paying for it. Brazil doesn't want to try to beat Amazon on price. If they "win" they will pay a very large sum of money for it. If they loose they legitimized its sale by bidding on it. Loose-Loose for Brazil, so they are trying to do an end run around the process.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by requerdanos on Monday October 09, @09:23PM
I thought I was following, but then this:
What is it that makes Brazil Not very tight-Not very tight [oxforddictionaries.com]?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Interesting) by jmorris on Monday October 09, @09:33PM
We all knew this was the end state of DNS, the failure mode. It was originally designed to provide a hierarchical system of naming, but the name.tld custom pretty much ended that once nobody, but nobody, wanted to be caught dead with an extra dot in their name. What were supposed to be country specific tlds were sold instead on the basis of what abbreviation it happened to work out to in English. Now we eliminate the last vestige of the old system and resurrect AOL keywords. After a huge fight to see how trademarks that aren't registered worldwide fit into the scheme.
Meanwhile DNS is increasingly weaponized as is, eliminating the vestiges of decentralization won't improve that situation. Time to return to the drawing board and design a replacement.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 09, @09:39PM
I don't like the whole idea of these tld's, but Brazil may have a valid argument to make if they would stop, think, and do so.
'amazon' is clearly a world known place name.
It looks like ICANN's rules give governments first dibs, or at least veto powers, on a company taking such a place name as a TLD.
Anybody here know the intent of these rules?
" it was formally decided in July 2013 that .amazon did "not fall within the criteria for a geographic name contained in the Applicant Guide," and so did not require government support to proceed."
From file:///C:/Users/sventers/Downloads/guidebook-full-04jun12-en.pdf
2.2.1.4.2 Geographic Names Requiring Government
Support
The following types of applied-for strings are considered
geographic names and must be accompanied by
documentation of support or non-objection from the
relevant governments or public authorities:
3. An application for any string that is an exact match
of a sub-national place name, such as a county,
province, or state, listed in the ISO 3166-2 standard.
Reply to This