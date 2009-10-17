from the stay-out-of-politics dept.
The world is full of assholes. Wherever you live, whatever you do, odds are you're surrounded by assholes. The question is, what to do about it?
Robert Sutton, a psychology professor at Stanford University, has stepped up to answer this eternal question. He's the author of a new book, The Asshole Survival Guide, which is basically what it sounds like: a guide for surviving the assholes in your life.
In 2010, Sutton published The No Asshole Rule, which focused on dealing with assholes at an organizational level. In the new book, he offers a blueprint for managing assholes at the interpersonal level. If you've got an asshole boss, an asshole friend, or an asshole colleague, this book might be for you.
Asshole survival, Sutton says, is a craft, not a science, meaning one can be good or bad at it. His book is about getting better at it.
I sat down with him recently to talk about his strategies for dealing with assholes, what he means when he says we have to take responsibility for the assholes in our lives, and why he says self-awareness is key to recognizing that the asshole in your life may be you.
https://www.vox.com/conversations/2017/9/26/16345476/stanford-psychologist-art-of-avoiding-assholes
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday October 10, @04:59AM (1 child)
Rest assured, if you think you're surrounded by assholes, you're the asshole. Or Dark Helmet.
Save Ferris!
(Score: 2) by looorg on Tuesday October 10, @05:11AM
If the world if full of assholes isn't it a pretty safe bet that you are an asshole to someone else? You might just not know about it, or you do and you just don't care cause you are indeed an asshole.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 10, @05:09AM
Just block them and call the police. Bully proof windows, troll safe doors!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 10, @05:11AM
He's trying to sell books.
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Tuesday October 10, @05:19AM
Something has happened to Eth of late. He is making sense. At least two insightful and coherent posts in the last twenty-four hours! The best was
https://soylentnews.org/politics/comments.pl?noupdate=1&sid=21952&page=1&cid=578981#commentwrap [soylentnews.org]
The Asshole Fairy explains so, so much in this present world.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 10, @05:24AM
I just tell the McDouche we have running things what he wants to hear. When our god-forsaken failure of Service Now goes tits up he can explain that to his bosses.
