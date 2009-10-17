from the technicians-get-seasick-too dept.
The world's first offshore wind farm employing floating turbines is taking shape 25 kilometers off the Scottish coast and expected to begin operating by the end of this year.
[...] Wind power generation is obviously contingent on how fast and how often winds blow. But only over the past decade have scientists and wind farm developers recognized that the winds measured prior to erecting turbines may not endure. For one thing, dense arrays of wind turbines act as a drag on the wind, depleting local or even regional wind resources.
It is now generally accepted that drag from wind turbines in the boundary layer (where the atmosphere interacts with Earth's surface) limits the kinetic energy that large land-based wind farms can extract to about 1.5 megawatts per square kilometer (MW/km2). "If your average turbine extracts 2-6 MW, you really need to space those turbines 2-3 kilometers apart because the atmosphere just doesn't give you more kinetic energy to extract," says Carnegie postdoctoral researcher Anna Possner.
Wind speeds over open ocean areas are often higher than those in the windiest areas over land, which has motivated a quest to develop technologies that could harvest wind energy in deep water environments. However, it remains unclear whether these open ocean wind speeds are higher because of lack of surface drag or whether a greater downward transport of kinetic energy may be sustained in open ocean environments. Focusing on the North Atlantic region, we provide evidence that there is potential for greater downward transport of kinetic energy in the overlying atmosphere. As a result, wind power generation over some ocean areas can exceed power generation on land by a factor of three or more.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Tuesday October 10, @12:26AM
With regard to harvesting power from the ocean, wind-farms are one part of the picture. There is ongoing research for using wave-powered buoys [static-economist.com] as well as wind farms to generate power. Note that the link i posted is one type, there are other types which directly generate electric power [wordpress.com] themselves using simple "baby's first electromagnet" principles.
This method is a lot more NIMBY-proof than the wind-farm method, and being somebody whose old stomping ground has embraced wind power I find the appearance of wind farms to be rather relaxing (the tri-bladed turbines are like fidget-spinners, except that they do all the spinning for you), but so-called "environmentalist" liberals do not because it hurts their property values. They say it is because wind-farms hurt a few birds every year, but you know and I know they are full of shit. Don't believe me? Ask the "staunch environmentalist" Kennedys and others fighting tooth-and-nail to keep wind farms from Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Tuesday October 10, @12:31AM
Even though the wind turbines were over the horizon, the residents fought tooth and nail against them. The same ones that fought tooth and nail against coal, against oil, and against natgas?
Or am I confusing one group of hypocrital liberals, ooops, progressives, with another group of, um, lessee, lets go with progressives. Cuz that's what Hillary calls herself in her book "Gee, 40% of the populace hates my guts. I'll run for president, what's the worst than can happen?"
