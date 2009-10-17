Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

One-Way Salesman Finds Fast Path Home

posted by martyb on Tuesday October 10, @07:49AM   Printer-friendly
from the problem-of-looking-for-an-asymmetric-traveling-salesman dept.
Code

An Anonymous Coward writes:

The real-world version of the famous traveling salesman problem finally gets a good-enough solution.

From the abstract on arXiv https://arxiv.org/abs/1708.04215 (full article is available):

We give a constant-factor approximation algorithm for the asymmetric traveling salesman problem. Our approximation guarantee is analyzed with respect to the standard LP relaxation, and thus our result confirms the conjectured constant integrality gap of that relaxation. Our techniques build upon the constant-factor approximation algorithm for the special case of node-weighted metrics. Specifically, we give a generic reduction to structured instances that resemble but are more general than those arising from node-weighted metrics. For those instances, we then solve Local-Connectivity ATSP, a problem known to be equivalent (in terms of constant-factor approximation) to the asymmetric traveling salesman problem.

[1] LP == Linear Programming
[2] ATSP == Asymmetric Traveling Salesman Problem

Any Soylentils able to explain what, if any, impact this research has on the class of NP-complete problems?

source:
https://www.quantamagazine.org/one-way-salesman-finds-fast-path-home-20171005/

Original Submission


«  University 'Turned Down Politically Incorrect Transgender Research'
One-Way Salesman Finds Fast Path Home | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by bradley13 on Tuesday October 10, @08:22AM

    by bradley13 (3053) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday October 10, @08:22AM (#579695) Homepage Journal

    I didn't read TFA, because this is Soylent. However, from TFS:

    "We give a constant-factor approximation algorithm..." The word "approximation" means that there is no guarantee of an optimal solution. There are lots of algorithms for getting "pretty good" solutions, or even optimal solutions "most of the time" for NP-complete problems in polynomial time. So: this result presumably offers nothing new, except maybe a different way of doing the approximation.

    --
    Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
(1)