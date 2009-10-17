from the problem-of-looking-for-an-asymmetric-traveling-salesman dept.
The real-world version of the famous traveling salesman problem finally gets a good-enough solution.
From the abstract on arXiv https://arxiv.org/abs/1708.04215 (full article is available):
We give a constant-factor approximation algorithm for the asymmetric traveling salesman problem. Our approximation guarantee is analyzed with respect to the standard LP relaxation, and thus our result confirms the conjectured constant integrality gap of that relaxation. Our techniques build upon the constant-factor approximation algorithm for the special case of node-weighted metrics. Specifically, we give a generic reduction to structured instances that resemble but are more general than those arising from node-weighted metrics. For those instances, we then solve Local-Connectivity ATSP, a problem known to be equivalent (in terms of constant-factor approximation) to the asymmetric traveling salesman problem.
[1] LP == Linear Programming
[2] ATSP == Asymmetric Traveling Salesman Problem
Any Soylentils able to explain what, if any, impact this research has on the class of NP-complete problems?
source:
https://www.quantamagazine.org/one-way-salesman-finds-fast-path-home-20171005/
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Tuesday October 10, @08:22AM
I didn't read TFA, because this is Soylent. However, from TFS:
"We give a constant-factor approximation algorithm..." The word "approximation" means that there is no guarantee of an optimal solution. There are lots of algorithms for getting "pretty good" solutions, or even optimal solutions "most of the time" for NP-complete problems in polynomial time. So: this result presumably offers nothing new, except maybe a different way of doing the approximation.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
Reply to This