Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Google Acquires Relay Media to Convert Ordinary Web Pages to AMP Pages

posted by cmn32480 on Tuesday October 10, @09:22AM   Printer-friendly
from the no-not-the-cable-people dept.
Code Software

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for AndyTheAbsurd

AMP - Google's collaborative project to speed up the loading time for mobile web pages — is getting an interesting acceleration of its own today. Relay Media, a company founded by an ex-Googler that had developed technology to help covert web pages to the AMP format, has been acquired by Google.

The company announced the news on its home page, to its customers (one of whom, Russell Heimlich, lead developer at Philly blog BillyPenn.com, tipped the news to us), and on its LinkedIn page. We have reached out to Google to get a statement and will update this post as we learn more.

For now, what we know is that it looks like Google may be closing down Relay Media as part of the deal but will continue to operate the service as the tech is transferred to Google's platform. New-publisher onboarding will be put on hold for the time being, it seems.

"We're excited to announce that Google has acquired Relay Media's AMP Converter technology," the company writes. "Service for current customers will continue uninterrupted as we transition the Relay Media AMP Converter to Google's infrastructure. We're pausing new publisher onboarding as we focus on the integration effort."

The note to existing users had only slightly more detail: some contact addresses for support and the indication that new AMP features would continue to be supported with Relay Media's converter for now, although also with a warning:

The rules for AMP are pretty close to what I learned when I first started working with HTML in the late 1990s. Why can't designers follow those rules without Google enforcing them? (Oh, right: Marketing departments that insist on three separate analytics sources. And designers who can't stay away from anything that ...

Source: https://techcrunch.com/2017/10/09/google-acquires-relay-media-for-its-amp-converting-tech-to-ramp-up-its-mobile-effort/

AMP (Accelerated Mobile Pages project)'s homepage, an example of basic markup, coverage at Wikipedia.

Original Submission


«  One-Way Salesman Finds Fast Path Home
Google Acquires Relay Media to Convert Ordinary Web Pages to AMP Pages | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by coolgopher on Tuesday October 10, @09:49AM

    by coolgopher (1157) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday October 10, @09:49AM (#579714)

    Oh hey, let's reinvent WAP [wikipedia.org] because (marketing|c-level|someone) thinks multi-meg pages are useful and usable.

(1)