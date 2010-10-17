from the freedom-fighter dept.
"The most popular mobile operating system on the planet, Android, is already based on Linux, but with Google in charge of it, many consumers cannot depend on it for privacy. With that said, Purism is planning to fight the impossible fight against Android and iOS with the "Librem 5" smartphone. This is a device that will run a privacy-focused Linux-based OS called "Pure OS," but the hardware is wide open for any OS, really. Purism is trying to raise $1.5 million through crowdfunding, and earlier today, it reached a significant milestone -- $1 million! Maybe the fight isn't impossible after all..." - via BetaNews
Looks like my next phone. Pity there's no physical keyboard. I've been hanging on to my very old Samsung Strat II with Cyanogen for that reason, and because I don't want to go deeper into the thicket with Google and Apple. I have been replacing components on the old one but the physical enclosure itself is about to disintegrate.
