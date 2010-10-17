"The most popular mobile operating system on the planet, Android, is already based on Linux, but with Google in charge of it, many consumers cannot depend on it for privacy. With that said, Purism is planning to fight the impossible fight against Android and iOS with the "Librem 5" smartphone. This is a device that will run a privacy-focused Linux-based OS called "Pure OS," but the hardware is wide open for any OS, really. Purism is trying to raise $1.5 million through crowdfunding, and earlier today, it reached a significant milestone -- $1 million! Maybe the fight isn't impossible after all..." - via BetaNews

In the news:

https://puri.sm/shop/librem-5/

https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=15436716

https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=15090156

https://www.reddit.com/r/linux/comments/74cl80/purism_librem_5_has_surpassed_1000000_raised_in/

https://www.reddit.com/r/linux/comments/75bjmp/librem_5_funded_hooray/