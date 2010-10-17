from the not-as-sensitive-as-bacteria dept.
Researchers at Duke University have turned bacteria into the builders of useful devices by programming them with a synthetic gene circuit.
As a bacterial colony grows into the shape of a hemisphere, the gene circuit triggers the production of a type of protein to distribute within the colony that can recruit inorganic materials. When supplied with gold nanoparticles by researchers, the system forms a golden shell around the bacterial colony, the size and shape of which can be controlled by altering the growth environment.
The result is a device that can be used as a pressure sensor, proving that the process can create working devices.
While other experiments have successfully grown materials using bacterial processes, they have relied entirely on externally controlling where the bacteria grow and have been limited to two dimensions. In the new study, researchers at Duke demonstrate the production of a composite structure by programming the cells themselves and controlling their access to nutrients, but still leaving the bacteria free to grow in three dimensions.
If manufacturing comes to employ bacteria to fabricate, will antibiotics be banned as weapons of mass destruction?
Yangxiaolu Cao, Yaying Feng, Marc D. Ryser, Kui Zhu, Gregory Herschlag, Changyong Cao, Katherine Marusak, Stefan Zauscher, Lingchong You. Programmed Assembly of Pressure Sensors Using Pattern-Forming Bacteria. Nature Biotechnology, 2017. DOI: 10.1038/nbt.3978
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 10, @07:10PM (1 child)
w00t? a collections of sensors that multiply is ... made into a sensor?
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday October 10, @07:19PM
Mutations mutations. Throw monkey wrenches into the sensors.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday October 10, @07:32PM
Okay, so a dome or shell can be constructed. And you can coax the bacteria to distribute expensive heavy metals around the shell. And one application of this just happens to be a useful device. That hardly seems like proof the process can create working devices beyond this pressure sensor.
Maybe there is another application for bacteria forming a shell of another inorganic material instead of gold. This still hardly seems like very many useful devices.
I can jump in the air. This proves that I am capable of flight for certain durations of time.
I think the Mollusks example in TFA makes a better case than the gold pressure sensor. Probably more useful.
As for the anti bio tics question as a weapon of mass destruction, maybe it would be even cooler to use artificial nano machines to construct things rather than bacteria. While bacteria may be a nano machine, how about a nano machine which doesn't interact with biological organisms on planet Earth.
