As a warming world moves from fossil fuels toward renewable solar and wind energy, industrial forecasts predict an insatiable need for battery farms to store power and provide electricity when the sky is dark and the air is still. Against that backdrop, Stanford researchers have developed a sodium-based battery that can store the same amount of energy as a state-of-the-art lithium ion, at substantially lower cost.
Chemical engineer Zhenan Bao and her faculty collaborators, materials scientists Yi Cui and William Chueh, aren't the first researchers to design a sodium ion battery. But they believe the approach they describe in an Oct. 9 Nature Energy paper has the price and performance characteristics to create a sodium ion battery costing less than 80 percent of a lithium ion battery with the same storage capacity.
"Nothing may ever surpass lithium in performance," Bao said. "But lithium is so rare and costly that we need to develop high-performance but low-cost batteries based on abundant elements like sodium."
With materials constituting about one-quarter of a battery's price, the cost of lithium – about $15,000 a ton to mine and refine – looms large. That's why the Stanford team is basing its battery on widely available sodium-based electrode material that costs just $150 a ton.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by c0lo on Wednesday October 11, @06:01AM (4 children)
So:
why the hell are the batteries still so expensive? Where's the 'free market fairy' when you need her?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 11, @06:48AM
1. There is no free market in batteries. Batteries are heavily a heavily regulated industry. Many licenses and permits are required to manufacture batteries. There are also enormous patent barriers. Unless you are a billionaire like Elon, good luck accumulating enough lawyers and legislators to start a battery factory.
(Score: 2) by Whoever on Wednesday October 11, @06:52AM (1 child)
There isn't much Lithium in a Lithium-ion battery. Goldman-Sachs claims that there is about $1000-worth in Tesla's 70kWh battery (63Kg), but I believe their figure is out by a factor of 10, and it should only be about $100. Another reason you should not believe these banks when apparently simple calculations are beyond them.
Tesla has stated that Lithium makes up 2% of the volume in Tesla's batteries.
Cobalt is more of a concern.
(Score: 2) by Whoever on Wednesday October 11, @07:01AM
Reading my source again, it may be that the author of the article misunderstood Goldman-Sachs.
The article [electrek.co] claims 63Kg of Lithium Carbonate are used and that Lithium Carbonate costs ~$15k/ton. This would put the cost of the Lithium Carbonate in a 70kWh battery at about $1000.
So it looks like the author of the article that Phoenix666 quotes has confused Lithium with Lithium carbonate.
(Score: 2) by arslan on Wednesday October 11, @06:28AM
They haven't look at the volumetric density yet so hard to compare if it is a viable replacement just on cost. If it takes 10 times more space for the same energy output, no matter how cheap it is still unpractical in a lot of use-case.
