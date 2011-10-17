Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Computer Virus Hits US Predator and Reaper Drone Fleet

posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday October 11, @10:38AM   Printer-friendly
from the ransomware dept.
Security

Phoenix666 writes:

A computer virus has infected the cockpits of America's Predator and Reaper drones, logging pilots' every keystroke as they remotely fly missions over Afghanistan and other war zones.

The virus, first detected nearly two weeks ago by the military's Host-Based Security System, has not prevented pilots at Creech Air Force Base in Nevada from flying their missions overseas. Nor have there been any confirmed incidents of classified information being lost or sent to an outside source. But the virus has resisted multiple efforts to remove it from Creech's computers, network security specialists say. And the infection underscores the ongoing security risks in what has become the US military's most important weapons system.

"We keep wiping it off, and it keeps coming back," says a source familiar with the network infection, one of three that told Danger Room about the virus. "We think it's benign. But we just don't know."

The NSA was too busy reading your little sister's diary to fix it.

Original Submission


«  Bill Introduced to Close Allergan's Native American "Sovereign Immunity" Patent Loophole
Computer Virus Hits US Predator and Reaper Drone Fleet | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 5 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by Walzmyn on Wednesday October 11, @10:57AM (1 child)

    by Walzmyn (987) on Wednesday October 11, @10:57AM (#580382)

    How did it get there?

    Are the computers running our drone fleet connected to the World Wide Web?

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 11, @11:02AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 11, @11:02AM (#580385)

      Possibly they are applying the "let's not secure stuff too much, who's going to buy upgrades then?" mantra straight from Microsoft's book.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 11, @10:59AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 11, @10:59AM (#580383)

    They have all the resources—by decree—and still can't lock their shit down.

  • (Score: 2) by Bot on Wednesday October 11, @11:03AM

    by Bot (3902) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday October 11, @11:03AM (#580386)

    here is an excerpt from the leaked logs:
    ADSDWADSASADWDSADASDW*FIRE*WDW

(1)