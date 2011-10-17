from the ransomware dept.
A computer virus has infected the cockpits of America's Predator and Reaper drones, logging pilots' every keystroke as they remotely fly missions over Afghanistan and other war zones.
The virus, first detected nearly two weeks ago by the military's Host-Based Security System, has not prevented pilots at Creech Air Force Base in Nevada from flying their missions overseas. Nor have there been any confirmed incidents of classified information being lost or sent to an outside source. But the virus has resisted multiple efforts to remove it from Creech's computers, network security specialists say. And the infection underscores the ongoing security risks in what has become the US military's most important weapons system.
"We keep wiping it off, and it keeps coming back," says a source familiar with the network infection, one of three that told Danger Room about the virus. "We think it's benign. But we just don't know."
The NSA was too busy reading your little sister's diary to fix it.
(Score: 2) by Walzmyn on Wednesday October 11, @10:57AM (1 child)
How did it get there?
Are the computers running our drone fleet connected to the World Wide Web?
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 11, @11:02AM
Possibly they are applying the "let's not secure stuff too much, who's going to buy upgrades then?" mantra straight from Microsoft's book.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 11, @10:59AM (1 child)
They have all the resources—by decree—and still can't lock their shit down.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday October 11, @11:15AM
I can't decide if that's Insightful or Redundant.
Save Ferris!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Bot on Wednesday October 11, @11:03AM
here is an excerpt from the leaked logs:
ADSDWADSASADWDSADASDW*FIRE*WDW
Reply to This