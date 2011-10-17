from the popping-balloons dept.
"Our results show that the so-called 'frequency doubled' laser pointers, usually green, blue and violet pointers, can be particularly dangerous even if they seem safe to the user," he said.
"For example, some laser pointers can output widely different laser power depending on the temperature. They can appear perfectly safe at room temperature only to become much more dangerous outside and vice-versa. Moreover, as pointers are being used they heat up, so a pointer that initially seems safe can subsequently become highly powerful and dangerous.
"Other lasers can produce safe levels of coloured light, but at the same time emit high power invisible infrared light. A person looking at the visible green light would estimate the laser to be safe and the much greater power and danger would go unnoticed until injury occurs."
Laser pointers have been controversial, in particular because they have been shined into the eyes of plane and helicopter pilots and train drivers, with an average of 1,500 reported attacks per year in the UK. They can cause permanent or temporary eye damage, and it is a criminal offence to do so.
If they're so dangerous, why are they putting them in the headlights for all the new cars?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 11, @12:09PM (3 children)
I really hate it when someone uses a green pointer during their presentation.
It's way too bright.
I have no idea why people even buy pointers that are not just plain red.
With brand new batteries, those are borderline acceptable as well in terms of brightness...
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 11, @12:13PM (1 child)
The green ones are nice if you are pointing out objects in the night sky to someone.
(Score: 2) by CoolHand on Wednesday October 11, @12:44PM
It's why I bought one.. They're awesome for that.
Anyone who is capable of getting themselves made President should on no account be allowed to do the job-Douglas Adams
(Score: 2) by fraxinus-tree on Wednesday October 11, @12:30PM
Green lasers are expensive, or at least used to be, back then. That's why most people buy them. Red ones are just OK.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 11, @12:31PM
> If they're so dangerous, why are they putting them in the headlights for all the new cars?
That is simple - people tend to solve problems in the "most efficient" way - but not necessarily smart or safe ways.
For example: the shoe-fitting fluoroscope made it very easy for salesmen to make sure a person's shoes fit properly, but those things were NOT safe ... and it took a while to figure out there was a problem.
(Score: 2) by fraxinus-tree on Wednesday October 11, @12:32PM
Lasers in headlights are completely different matter. You generally don't get laser beam of any kind outside and the light output is controlled.
