from the don't-make-them-100-pages-long dept.
The key to turning privacy notices into something useful for consumers is to rethink their purpose. A company's policy might show compliance with the regulations the firm is bound to follow, but remains impenetrable to a regular reader.
The starting point for developing consumer-friendly privacy notices is to make them relevant to the user's activity, understandable and actionable. As part of the Usable Privacy Policy Project, my colleagues and I developed a way to make privacy notices more effective.
The first principle is to break up the documents into smaller chunks and deliver them at times that are appropriate for users. Right now, a single multi-page policy might have many sections and paragraphs, each relevant to different services and activities. Yet people who are just casually browsing a website need only a little bit of information about how the site handles their IP addresses, if what they look at is shared with advertisers and if they can opt out of interest-based ads. Those people doesn't need to know about many other things listed in all-encompassing policies, like the rules associated with subscribing to the site's email newsletter, nor how the site handles personal or financial information belonging to people who make purchases or donations on the site.
When a person does decide to sign up for email updates or pay for a service through the site, then an additional short privacy notice could tell her the additional information she needs to know. These shorter documents should also offer users meaningful choices about what they want a company to do – or not do – with their data. For instance, a new subscriber might be allowed to choose whether the company can share his email address or other contact information with outside marketing companies by clicking a check box.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 11, @01:42PM (1 child)
The word "she" is specifically for a special, unusual, or cherished thing such as a boat or a female; that's why "he" is associated with masculinity, because males are expendable.
The quoted sentence should use "him" and "he".
Reply to This
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 11, @01:45PM
Nobody reads the whole summary; there's no way to fix that, either.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 11, @01:51PM
The only purpose of privacy policies it to get around privacy laws by pretending that by not reading the privacy policy users consent.
I have noticed that they share their view on consent with rapists.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 11, @02:22PM
Nobody should read privacy policies because they don't matter whatsoever.
If a service collects personal information then it will be shared. Even when an upstanding business promises not to do nefarious things (and intends to keep their promise) one of two things will inevitably happen:
Reply to This
(Score: 1) by shrewdsheep on Wednesday October 11, @02:22PM
I don't think so. The solution would be to build broad categories analogous to the creative commons set of licenses. The policy categories would define bounds within which the specific policy would fall (IdentityRegistration-NoSharing-LocalLinking-NoCommerce, IdentityRegistration-NoSharing-CrossSiteLinking-ForCommerce (that would be google), ...). I would be willing to accept more policies knowing such a category than I do now. Of course I do not read policies at the moment, I just opt-out as soon as too many questions are asked.
Reply to This