from the playing-taps dept.
Windows Phone will not receive new features, and there will be no new Windows Phone hardware. The initial release was on October 21, 2010:
During the weekend, Microsoft's Joe Belfiore tweeted confirmation of something that has been suspected for many months: Microsoft is no longer developing new features or new hardware for Windows Mobile. Existing supported phones will receive bug fixes and security updates, but the platform is essentially now in maintenance mode.
Microsoft's difficulties in the mobile market are no secret, but for a time the company looked as if it was keeping Windows Mobile as a going concern regardless. Through 2016, Microsoft produced new builds for the Windows Insider program and added new features to Windows Mobile. At around the time of release of the Windows 10 Creators Update in April this year, that development largely ground to a halt. Windows Mobile, which already lacked certain features that were delivered to Windows on the PC, had its development forked. PC Windows development continued on the "Redstone 3" branch (which will culminate in the release of the Fall Creators Update later this month); Windows Mobile languished on a branch named "feature2."
[...] We might well wonder why Microsoft didn't say so sooner and instead strung along not only the platform's fans but even OEM partners; it's hard to imagine that HP would have built its Elite x3 phone had Microsoft been clearer about mobile.
Even with this announcement, there's still speculation that Microsoft is going to bring out a new device—something phone-like but not a phone—that'll compete, somehow, in the mobile space. For all the rumors about a "Surface Phone," though, it's unclear precisely what this device would do that is meaningfully different from anything else on the market or if it will be compelling enough to reverse the company's mobile fortunes. For now, all we can do is mourn: the best mobile platform isn't under active development any more, and the prospects of new hardware to run it on are slim to non-existent.
They should release an app that runs full Windows on an external display when an Android smartphone is docked. Put those 8-10 cores to good use.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Grishnakh on Wednesday October 11, @03:25PM (4 children)
For now, all we can do is mourn: the best mobile platform isn't under active development any more
Where'd this biased garbage come from? There was never anything good about Windows Phone. It was workable I suppose, but nothing great, with a butt-ugly UI. iOS and Android certainly have their problems and aren't wonderful either for different reasons, but that doesn't make Windows Phone "the best". Ridiculous.
Reply to This
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Gaaark on Wednesday October 11, @03:31PM
I was coming to say essentially the same thing.
Why mourn when you can cheer: turn that frown upside down! :)
Wish the same would happen to Windows and MS
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday October 11, @03:35PM
Let me ditto your post. Come on World - just let it die. Windows is alright on the desktop, if that is your cup of tea. It positively sucks everywhere else. (cue the diehard Windows server fans who pay for every seat they serve)
This broadcast is intended for mature audiences.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 11, @03:36PM (1 child)
Ars Technica. In particular, Peter Bright.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by LoRdTAW on Wednesday October 11, @03:46PM
What a contradictory last name.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by turgid on Wednesday October 11, @03:38PM
You backed a good horse. Would you like to buy an x86-32 SGI workstation and an itanic server, all running NT, of course? Lowest TCO in the market place, industry standard, thousands of shrink-wrapped applications available...
Don't let Righty keep you down.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by LoRdTAW on Wednesday October 11, @03:58PM
I'm surprised this didn't happen sooner as Windows mobile was too little, too late, right from the start. I have honestly only seen one or two actual Windows phones is use in the wild. And that was a few years back. I'm sure MS was desperate to give the mobile market their best shot but Google and Apple already carved up that market long before MS was in the game. It's ironic they failed to see the market materialize given the history of Windows Mobile right back to the CE days on palmtops going back to the mid/late 90's. Someone fell asleep at the wheel for sure.
Reply to This