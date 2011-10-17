Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Ikea to Sell Online On Third-Party Sites

posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday October 11, @04:41PM   Printer-friendly
from the better-sell-screwdrivers-also dept.
Techonomics

Phoenix666 writes:

Ikea will start experimenting with selling its famous flatpack furniture through online retailers as part of a wider push to become more accessible to shoppers.

The Swedish chain - known for its vast edge-of-town outlets - is also testing a smaller city centre store format.

Other innovations include order and pick-up points and standalone kitchen showrooms.

The moves are a response to changing shopping patterns.

Ikea has has not said which websites will be part of the test, but Amazon and Alibaba are thought to be likely contenders.

The chain sells many of its 9,500 products on its own website, but was a late arrival to the online retail market.

Waiting on an endless line at the checkout is the best part about buying Ikea's goods.

Original Submission


«  Windows Phone Dies, Aged 6
Ikea to Sell Online On Third-Party Sites | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 5 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 11, @04:58PM (4 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 11, @04:58PM (#580572)

    > Waiting on an endless line at the checkout is the best part about buying Ikea's goods.

    Gee, and all those years I thought assembling the furniture was the best part, where did I go wrong?

    • (Score: 3, Informative) by takyon on Wednesday October 11, @05:02PM (1 child)

      by takyon (881) <{takyon} {at} {soylentnews.org}> on Wednesday October 11, @05:02PM (#580574) Journal

      Ikea Buys "Gig Economy" Company TaskRabbit [soylentnews.org]

      --
      [SIG] 04/14/2017: Soylent Upgrade v13 [soylentnews.org]

      • (Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 11, @05:07PM

        by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 11, @05:07PM (#580580)

        But I'm not lazy...

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 11, @05:16PM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 11, @05:16PM (#580585)

      "Waiting on an endless line" implies waiters are offering impulse items to customers waiting in an endless line. Think of the jobs that can be created for pushy sales to captive customers.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 11, @05:26PM

        by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 11, @05:26PM (#580595)

        Job posting:
            Ikea is looking for sales people who are willing to double as punching bags...and not fight back.
            (it's always a bad idea to hit the customers, even if they are hitting the staff).

(1)