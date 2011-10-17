from the took-way-too-long dept.
"A Utah police officer [Jeff Payne] who was caught on video roughly handcuffing a nurse because she refused to allow a blood draw was fired Tuesday in a case that became a flashpoint in the ongoing national conversation about police use of force."
Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown made the decision after an internal investigation found evidence Detective Jeff Payne violated department policies when he arrested nurse Alex Wubbels and dragged her out of the hospital as she screamed on July 26, said Sgt. Brandon Shearer, a spokesman for the department.
Attorney Greg Skordas has said Payne served the department well for nearly three decades and questioned whether his behavior warranted termination. He couldn't immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.
Click here to read the entire story
Utah cop fired after arresting nurse who wouldn't draw blood
Some videos on youtube
Utah officer wants to apologize for nurse's controversial arrest
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 11, @06:22PM (2 children)
FTFY.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by nobu_the_bard on Wednesday October 11, @06:40PM (1 child)
Man, chill out. It's the guy's attorney. It's his job to say stuff like that.
The thing you have to watch out for is when politicians start talking like that.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2, Touché) by Pax on Wednesday October 11, @06:57PM
aren't most politicians lawyers in the first place ??? :P
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Gaaark on Wednesday October 11, @06:22PM
I don't believe he violated 'department policy': he was trying to get the nurse to break the law with violating the persons rights without a warrant?
He was trying to intimidate her and coerce her into doing what he wanted AGAINST THE LAW OF WHAT WAS ALLOWED.
"Payne served the department well for nearly three decades and questioned whether his behavior warranted termination"
If he'd only been there a week, would you question it?
How about a month. Six months. A year. 5 years. 10 years.
He was trying to intimidate her and coerce her into doing what he wanted AGAINST THE LAW OF WHAT HE WAS ALLOWED TO DO.
Yes, he should be fired: he was supposed to uphold the law, NOT BREAK IT.
Let's say he was caught robbing a liquor store: should he keep his job?
He is a violent, controlling cop: yes, he should be fired.
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
Reply to This
(Score: 1) by Booga1 on Wednesday October 11, @06:26PM (3 children)
He was properly fired for arresting someone for obeying the law instead of him. At least keep him out of police work forever. He shouldn't be doing that job if he cares more about people doing what he tells them to do instead of obeying the law.
He should be charged with abuse of power under color of authority, or whatever the relevant statute is that would put him in jail for a while.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday October 11, @06:33PM
Yes, he should, however - a firing is probably the best we might hope for under the current political climate. The Atty General notes that officer Payne is more than just an Apprentice, so he isn't sure that firing is appropriate, but even high level White House advisers can be fired for not fitting in with their leadership, we should at least consider firing the Police for not following the law. Isn't there an oath they take once or twice before becoming a "sworn officer of the law"?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 11, @06:37PM (1 child)
And should never work as a police officer again, and be stripped of his weapons permit due to his charge. On another note... I just saw a marked San Diego Fire Dept Ford Excursion almost run over a pedestrian in the crosswalk at a local school today. No lights, no siren, just a fucking idiot taking his kid to school in a govt gas guzzler taxpayer vehicle.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by NewNic on Wednesday October 11, @06:48PM
Good luck with that. He'll be back working for the local Sheriff or a nearby plice department in a couple of months.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2, Insightful) by AssCork on Wednesday October 11, @06:40PM (3 children)
Defense attorneys love stuff like this. Every time a LEO (especially one with such a loooong career history like this) gets canned for breaking the law to obtain evidence, they start pulling case files and making phone calls.
Did Officer/Detective McSlick work on your case?
Did you get convicted?
Want that conviction overturned? Or at least get a retrial?
BAM.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 11, @06:46PM
And, of course, this is why the police must be above the law.
Just think about all those Bad Guys™ that will go free! Nobody will be safe!
How do we know they're Bad Guys™? They were arrested. Q.E.D.
Safety trumps freedom every time. It's a no-brainer. (I suppose because one must needs lack a brain to think the way I'm satirizing. Observation: brains are a very rare organ with an unknown but probably nefarious purpose.)
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Interesting) by ngarrang on Wednesday October 11, @06:48PM
I was thinking the very same thing. He got caught on camera this time. But how many times in the last 30 years had he gotten away with such illegal and unethical behavior?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Wednesday October 11, @07:01PM
And those thrown out convictions ought to sour the record of the commanding officer and lead to his firing as well. Unless the commander is held responsible for his officers' behavior, as they are in the military, he will not do his job and fire cops like these.
Washington DC delenda est.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 11, @06:53PM
Police Union Complains That Public Got to See Them Roughing Up Utah Nurse [reason.com]
Reply to This