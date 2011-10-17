Stories
Utah Officer Fired After Nurse’s Arrest Caught on Video

posted by mrpg on Wednesday October 11, @06:05PM   Printer-friendly
from the took-way-too-long dept.
News

stormreaver writes:

"A Utah police officer [Jeff Payne] who was caught on video roughly handcuffing a nurse because she refused to allow a blood draw was fired Tuesday in a case that became a flashpoint in the ongoing national conversation about police use of force."

Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown made the decision after an internal investigation found evidence Detective Jeff Payne violated department policies when he arrested nurse Alex Wubbels and dragged her out of the hospital as she screamed on July 26, said Sgt. Brandon Shearer, a spokesman for the department.

Attorney Greg Skordas has said Payne served the department well for nearly three decades and questioned whether his behavior warranted termination. He couldn't immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.

Click here to read the entire story

Utah cop fired after arresting nurse who wouldn't draw blood
Some videos on youtube
Utah officer wants to apologize for nurse's controversial arrest

Original Submission


(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 11, @06:22PM (2 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 11, @06:22PM (#580653)

    Attorney Greg Skordas has said Payne got away with bad behaviour in department for nearly three decades and questioned whether his client will lose his free ride pension after termination.

    FTFY.

    • (Score: 2) by nobu_the_bard on Wednesday October 11, @06:40PM (1 child)

      by nobu_the_bard (6373) on Wednesday October 11, @06:40PM (#580678)

      Man, chill out. It's the guy's attorney. It's his job to say stuff like that.

      The thing you have to watch out for is when politicians start talking like that.

      • (Score: 2, Touché) by Pax on Wednesday October 11, @06:57PM

        by Pax (5056) on Wednesday October 11, @06:57PM (#580692)

        aren't most politicians lawyers in the first place ??? :P

  • (Score: 3, Insightful) by Gaaark on Wednesday October 11, @06:22PM

    by Gaaark (41) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday October 11, @06:22PM (#580654) Homepage Journal

    I don't believe he violated 'department policy': he was trying to get the nurse to break the law with violating the persons rights without a warrant?

    He was trying to intimidate her and coerce her into doing what he wanted AGAINST THE LAW OF WHAT WAS ALLOWED.

    "Payne served the department well for nearly three decades and questioned whether his behavior warranted termination"

    If he'd only been there a week, would you question it?

    How about a month. Six months. A year. 5 years. 10 years.

    He was trying to intimidate her and coerce her into doing what he wanted AGAINST THE LAW OF WHAT HE WAS ALLOWED TO DO.

    Yes, he should be fired: he was supposed to uphold the law, NOT BREAK IT.

    Let's say he was caught robbing a liquor store: should he keep his job?

    He is a violent, controlling cop: yes, he should be fired.

  • (Score: 1) by Booga1 on Wednesday October 11, @06:26PM (3 children)

    by Booga1 (6333) on Wednesday October 11, @06:26PM (#580661)

    He was properly fired for arresting someone for obeying the law instead of him. At least keep him out of police work forever. He shouldn't be doing that job if he cares more about people doing what he tells them to do instead of obeying the law.

    He should be charged with abuse of power under color of authority, or whatever the relevant statute is that would put him in jail for a while.

    • (Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday October 11, @06:33PM

      by JoeMerchant (3937) on Wednesday October 11, @06:33PM (#580668)

      should be charged

      Yes, he should, however - a firing is probably the best we might hope for under the current political climate. The Atty General notes that officer Payne is more than just an Apprentice, so he isn't sure that firing is appropriate, but even high level White House advisers can be fired for not fitting in with their leadership, we should at least consider firing the Police for not following the law. Isn't there an oath they take once or twice before becoming a "sworn officer of the law"?

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 11, @06:37PM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 11, @06:37PM (#580671)

      And should never work as a police officer again, and be stripped of his weapons permit due to his charge. On another note... I just saw a marked San Diego Fire Dept Ford Excursion almost run over a pedestrian in the crosswalk at a local school today. No lights, no siren, just a fucking idiot taking his kid to school in a govt gas guzzler taxpayer vehicle.

      • (Score: 2) by NewNic on Wednesday October 11, @06:48PM

        by NewNic (6420) on Wednesday October 11, @06:48PM (#580683)

        And should never work as a police officer again

        Good luck with that. He'll be back working for the local Sheriff or a nearby plice department in a couple of months.

  • (Score: 2, Insightful) by AssCork on Wednesday October 11, @06:40PM (3 children)

    by AssCork (6255) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday October 11, @06:40PM (#580675) Journal

    Defense attorneys love stuff like this. Every time a LEO (especially one with such a loooong career history like this) gets canned for breaking the law to obtain evidence, they start pulling case files and making phone calls.
    Did Officer/Detective McSlick work on your case?
    Did you get convicted?
    Want that conviction overturned? Or at least get a retrial?
    BAM.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 11, @06:46PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 11, @06:46PM (#580681)

      And, of course, this is why the police must be above the law.

      Just think about all those Bad Guys™ that will go free! Nobody will be safe!

      How do we know they're Bad Guys™? They were arrested. Q.E.D.

      Safety trumps freedom every time. It's a no-brainer. (I suppose because one must needs lack a brain to think the way I'm satirizing. Observation: brains are a very rare organ with an unknown but probably nefarious purpose.)

    • (Score: 3, Interesting) by ngarrang on Wednesday October 11, @06:48PM

      by ngarrang (896) on Wednesday October 11, @06:48PM (#580685) Journal

      I was thinking the very same thing. He got caught on camera this time. But how many times in the last 30 years had he gotten away with such illegal and unethical behavior?

    • (Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Wednesday October 11, @07:01PM

      by Phoenix666 (552) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday October 11, @07:01PM (#580697) Journal

      And those thrown out convictions ought to sour the record of the commanding officer and lead to his firing as well. Unless the commander is held responsible for his officers' behavior, as they are in the military, he will not do his job and fire cops like these.

  • (Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 11, @06:53PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 11, @06:53PM (#580688)

    Police Union Complains That Public Got to See Them Roughing Up Utah Nurse [reason.com]

