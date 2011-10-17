17/10/11/1939215 story
posted by takyon on Wednesday October 11, @11:38PM
from the SoylentNews-buys-Slashdot dept.
from the SoylentNews-buys-Slashdot dept.
Submitted via IRC for SoyCow1937
The Dow Jones newswire accidentally published a fake story about Google buying Apple:
A bombshell appeared on the Dow Jones financial newswire on Tuesday: "Google to buy Apple for $9bn".
But the story, that the acquisition had been suggested in the will of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, was bogus. It was removed after two minutes, though Apple's shares did briefly rise in value. Dow Jones said the news appeared as the result of a "technical error" and should be ignored.
The unintentionally published fake news described the acquisition as "a surprise move to everyone who is alive" and quoted Google employees as saying "Yay". It also stated that Google would move into "Apple's fancy headquarters".
Dow Jones: "Google Acquires Apple" News Story Was "Error" | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 9 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 11, @11:48PM (2 children)
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 12, @12:04AM (1 child)
It was probably done by someone who managed to make a small fortune on the bump in Apple stock.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 12, @12:10AM
At close of business today Apple's market capitalization was $808bn. Google paying $9bn for Apple should have made Apple's stock tank.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 12, @12:11AM
At a 9b$ Apple stocks should have plunged and the Alphabet stock shoot through the roof...
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 12, @12:34AM
Ayup.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 12, @12:35AM
The real offer was 9 trillion dollars... in wizards gold
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Thursday October 12, @12:40AM
Everything you need to know about the #FakeNews #MSM can be understood by this simple phrase: follow the money. Remember that phrase. It would be really nice if the Fake News Media would report the virtually unprecedented Stock Market growth since the election. Need tax cuts. The Democrats want MASSIVE tax increases & soft, crime producing borders. The Republicans want the biggest tax cut in history & the WALL! With all of the Fake News coming out of NBC and the Networks, at what point is it appropriate to challenge their License? Bad for country! Network news has become so partisan, distorted and fake that licenses must be challenged and, if appropriate, revoked. Not fair to public! 🇺🇸
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Thursday October 12, @12:49AM (1 child)
You publish fake news? You get to pay $$$ to somebody. That might, just might, make the idiots in charge be a little more responsible.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday October 12, @12:50AM
Who would The Onion pay?
How would we pay?
[SIG] 04/14/2017: Soylent Upgrade v13 [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent