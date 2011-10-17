Stories
Dow Jones: "Google Acquires Apple" News Story Was "Error"

posted by takyon on Wednesday October 11, @11:38PM   Printer-friendly
from the SoylentNews-buys-Slashdot dept.
Business Techonomics

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for SoyCow1937

The Dow Jones newswire accidentally published a fake story about Google buying Apple:

A bombshell appeared on the Dow Jones financial newswire on Tuesday: "Google to buy Apple for $9bn".

But the story, that the acquisition had been suggested in the will of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, was bogus. It was removed after two minutes, though Apple's shares did briefly rise in value. Dow Jones said the news appeared as the result of a "technical error" and should be ignored.

The unintentionally published fake news described the acquisition as "a surprise move to everyone who is alive" and quoted Google employees as saying "Yay". It also stated that Google would move into "Apple's fancy headquarters".

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 11, @11:48PM (2 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 11, @11:48PM (#580854)
    Might have made for an April fool's joke story though. But these days it kinda feels like the April 1 that never ended, since around the middle of 2016 at least.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 12, @12:04AM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 12, @12:04AM (#580858)

      It was probably done by someone who managed to make a small fortune on the bump in Apple stock.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 12, @12:10AM

        by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 12, @12:10AM (#580862)

        "Google to buy Apple for $9bn"

        It was probably done by someone who managed to make a small fortune on the bump in Apple stock.

        At close of business today Apple's market capitalization was $808bn. Google paying $9bn for Apple should have made Apple's stock tank.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 12, @12:11AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 12, @12:11AM (#580863)

    At a 9b$ Apple stocks should have plunged and the Alphabet stock shoot through the roof...

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 12, @12:34AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 12, @12:34AM (#580874)

    Ayup.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 12, @12:35AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 12, @12:35AM (#580875)

    The real offer was 9 trillion dollars... in wizards gold

  • (Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Thursday October 12, @12:40AM

    by realDonaldTrump (6614) on Thursday October 12, @12:40AM (#580877) Homepage Journal

    Everything you need to know about the #FakeNews #MSM can be understood by this simple phrase: follow the money. Remember that phrase. It would be really nice if the Fake News Media would report the virtually unprecedented Stock Market growth since the election. Need tax cuts. The Democrats want MASSIVE tax increases & soft, crime producing borders. The Republicans want the biggest tax cut in history & the WALL! With all of the Fake News coming out of NBC and the Networks, at what point is it appropriate to challenge their License? Bad for country! Network news has become so partisan, distorted and fake that licenses must be challenged and, if appropriate, revoked. Not fair to public! 🇺🇸

  • (Score: 2) by Snotnose on Thursday October 12, @12:49AM (1 child)

    by Snotnose (1623) on Thursday October 12, @12:49AM (#580879)

    You publish fake news? You get to pay $$$ to somebody. That might, just might, make the idiots in charge be a little more responsible.

