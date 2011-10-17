Stories
canopic jug writes:

Ruth Holloway at Red Hat's marketing site, OpenSource.com, has a retrospective on three decades of perl covering some history and a few of the top user groups. The powerful and flexible scripting language perl turns 30 at the end of this year. It is a practical extraction and reporting language widely used even today and has a dedicated community. It's ease of use and power made it the go-to tool through the boom of the 90's and 00's when the WWW was growing exponentially. However, its flexible syntax, while often an advantage, also functions as a sort of Rorschach test. One that some programmers fail. Perhaps two of its main strengths are pattern matching and CPAN. The many, mature perl modules available from CPAN make it a first choice for many when needed to draft something quickly or deal with a quick task.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 12, @01:15AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 12, @01:15AM (#580892)

    Is it even possible to fail such a test?

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 12, @01:17AM (2 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 12, @01:17AM (#580893)

    I used to know perl but consciously worked to forget it when I learned python.

    And why?

    Perl looks like line noise to me

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 12, @01:20AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 12, @01:20AM (#580895)

    I always liked ruby not for any rational reason it was really just because of it's sparkly red glow

  • (Score: 2) by Appalbarry on Thursday October 12, @01:37AM

    by Appalbarry (66) on Thursday October 12, @01:37AM (#580909) Journal

    1) To canopic jug and the eds - THIS is the kind of article summary I love to see. Short, entertaining, and answered all of the questions that a newcomer might have.

    2) To everyone else, make sure to go and read the excellent article linked from the summary. [opensource.com] It's that good.

    3) Opensource.com may be Red Hat's "marketing site," but I love their email newsletter. There's always at least one or two links worth clicking through.

  • (Score: 2) by legont on Thursday October 12, @01:59AM

    by legont (4179) on Thursday October 12, @01:59AM (#580915)

    The company I work for, which is probably the biggest Perl shop around, is desperately trying to move away from Perl for one reason only: we can't find enough Perl programmers, let alone Perl experts. They are not available, period.

