Black Death Re-Emerges in Madagascar

posted by Fnord666 on Thursday October 12, @04:16AM   Printer-friendly
from the sounds-like-a-Monty-Python-skit dept.
News

Phoenix666 writes:

The southeast African island of Madagascar is scrambling to contain an outbreak of pneumonic plague that has killed at least 42 people and infected 343 more since August.

[...] Pneumonic, the most lethal form [of plague], has broken out in Madagascar. Highly contagious, it is transmitted from person to person often by coughing. If untreated, it has a fatality rate close to 100 percent and can be fatal within 24 hours of being contracted.

Bubonic plague is spread by fleas or rodents to humans and can spread to a person's lungs. About 10 percent of bubonic plague cases develop to become pneumonic.

The third strain septicaemic, when the infection spreads through the bloodstream. This could happen from flea bites or if the bacteria enters through a cut on a person's skin, for example.

[...] The Madagascar outbreak could be much worse. It is by no means a repeat of the Great Plague of 1665, Europe's last bubonic plague epidemic that is believed to have killed 15 percent of London's population, up to 100,000 people.

"Historically, plague was responsible for widespread pandemics with high mortality," according to Charlotte Ndiaye of the World Health Organization (WHO). "It was known as the 'Black Death' during the 14th century, causing more than 50 million deaths in Europe. Nowadays, plague is easily treated with antibiotics and the use of standard precautions to prevent acquiring infection."

[...] WHO has sent 1.2 million doses of antibiotics to not only treat the current epidemic but prevent it from spreading. Up to 5,000 infected people will be able to be treated and an additional 100,000 who may have been exposed can be given prophylactics.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 12, @05:00AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 12, @05:00AM (#580980)

    See also: https://www.reddit.com/r/gaming/comments/j6xc8/so_i_finally_manage_to_infect_madagascar_in/ [reddit.com]

  • (Score: 1) by d(++)b on Thursday October 12, @05:03AM

    by d(++)b (2755) on Thursday October 12, @05:03AM (#580981)

    Bubonic plague is spread by fleas or rodents

    Which is it? Fake news makes things hard for Morons. (And rats.)

  • (Score: 2) by looorg on Thursday October 12, @05:17AM

    by looorg (578) on Thursday October 12, @05:17AM (#580986)

    If we have cornered the black death in Madagascar shouldn't we just burn it all to the ground to be sure it's gone ...

  • (Score: 3, Insightful) by jmorris on Thursday October 12, @05:19AM

    by jmorris (4844) Subscriber Badge <{jmorris} {at} {beau.org}> on Thursday October 12, @05:19AM (#580987)

    Yes, this is easy to control. So long as:

    1. It is isolated outbreaks in less traveled parts of the world.

    2. The world stays stable enough to easily drop a million doses of antibiotics down at the first sign of an outbreak.

    3. The damn thing doesn't become resistant like so many other diseases have.

    And if any of those assumptions go wobbly things get "interesting" really fast. This whole interconnected world with large numbers of people flying around is a pandemic waiting for that one in billion chance to unexpectedly happen, for the stars to suddenly align and several things go wrong at once. Problem is one in a billion isn't so rare if you roll those dice enough times, and we roll it every time a plane lands, every time some wierdo does some unnatural act with a monkey or some goofy crap, etc. Sooner or later, boom!

