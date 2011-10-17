Stories
'Star Trek: Discovery' Happenings

Phoenix666 and looorg have both written in with stories about 'Star Trek: Discovery':

'Star Trek: Discovery' Producers: Be Patient With Us

Phoenix666 writes:

The Fine Article contains spoilers for those who haven't seen the show:

The lightness and easygoing chemistry among the "Discovery" cast present a stark contrast with the characters of "Discovery." In the first few episodes, the show has turned Burnham into a shunned mutineer, introduced a suspicious skipper in Capt. Gabriel Lorca (Jason Isaacs) and given us an arrogant and snappy scientist in Lt. Paul Stamets (Anthony Rapp).
star-trek-discovery-starfleet

It's the darkness of the characters and the background, which is set amid a war with the Klingons, as well as potentially continuity-bending aspects like Burnham being the adoptive daughter of Sarek, Spock's dad, that have some longtime Trekkies nervous.

If you're among those worried about the changes brought on by "Discovery," the producers have some advice for you: Just wait a little bit.

"We are canon," executive producer Alex Kurtzman said in an interview Saturday. "You'll have to be patient with us."

Kurtzman addressed the notion that the show would be grittier, assuring fans that the core themes of Star Trek remain.

Is it Game of Thrones in Space?

Windows into the Future

looorg writes:

So this is a sure sign of the apocalypse. Windows will still be around in 2256 according to Star Trek. Guess we have to wait for that year of the Linux desktop for a few hundred more years.

https://www.theverge.com/tldr/2017/10/3/16412372/star-trek-discovery-cbs-windows-code-command-line

Original Submission #1Original Submission #2


  • (Score: 3, Funny) by isostatic on Thursday October 12, @09:11AM (1 child)

    by isostatic (365) on Thursday October 12, @09:11AM (#581040) Journal

    Is it Game of Thrones in Space?

    4 episodes in and not a nipple, let along a gratuitous sex scene with Bunham, Tilly and Saru, so I would say no.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 12, @09:28AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 12, @09:28AM (#581047)

      So, fundamentally, it is exactly the same as GoT.

      The thing getting fucked is your wallet.

  • (Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday October 12, @09:31AM

    by The Mighty Buzzard (18) Subscriber Badge <themightybuzzard@soylentnews.org> on Thursday October 12, @09:31AM (#581048) Homepage Journal

    I've seen every episode of every Trek series at least ten times by now (some episodes dozens of times), so I obviously don't mind a little cultural reflection in my Trek. When the people in charge of a project start calling it a vehicle for their messages though, they can suck a dick. I'll be watching The Orville instead.

    --
    Save Ferris!

  • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday October 12, @09:41AM

    by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Thursday October 12, @09:41AM (#581052)

    So this is a sure sign of the apocalypse. Windows will still be around in 2256 according to Star Trek.

    The good news is that, 200 years into the future, command line and - by extension - the keyboard will continue to exists, in spite of:
    - Wii controllers
    - MacBook Wheel [theonion.com]
    - hololens
    - Siri, Alexa or Ok (yes, the "Ok, google" one)
    - touch screens
    - kinect and other, minority reported or not, hand-waving/monkey jumping gesture-recognitional interfaces
    - auto-correct, EEG and other mind reading interfaces

  • (Score: 2) by Rivenaleem on Thursday October 12, @10:10AM

    by Rivenaleem (3400) on Thursday October 12, @10:10AM (#581064)

    Jonathan Frakes let a spoiler slip that explains all of this.

    Mirror Universe
