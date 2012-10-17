from the did-they-find-aliens? dept.
We are all aware that Antarctica's ice shelves are thinning, but recently scientists have also discovered huge canyons cutting through the underbelly of these shelves, potentially making them even more fragile. Thanks to the CryoSat and Sentinel-1 missions, new light is being shed on this hidden world.
Antarctica is surrounded by ice shelves, which are thick bands of ice that extend from the ice sheet and float on the coastal waters. They play an important role in buttressing the ice sheet on land, effectively slowing the sheet's flow as it creeps seaward.
The ice sheet that covers Antarctica is, by its very nature, dynamic and constantly on the move. Recently, however, there has been a worrying number of reports about its floating shelves thinning and even collapsing, allowing the grounded ice inland to flow faster to the ocean and add to sea-level rise.
While scientists continue to study the changing face of Antarctica, monitor cracks in the surface of the ice that might signal the demise of a shelf and learn how these changes are affecting the biology of coastal waters, they are also aware of dramatic changes taking place below the surface, hidden from view.
A Sword of Damocles hanging over the heads of the Earth's coastal populations?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 12, @02:09PM (1 child)
You've enjoyed it all these years, and I haven't; don't make me pay for your choices.
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Thursday October 12, @02:27PM
That won't work. Hurricanes are mostly problems for those on or near coasts, and they ought to bear most of the cost. But sea level rise is everyone's problem. People on the coast are not going to stay and drown. If it comes to serious sea level rise, we will all have to adjust.
No one who ever rode in a car or on a motorbike or otherwise benefited from the power of internal combustion, or used power from a coal or oil burning power plant, is innocent.
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Thursday October 12, @02:12PM (1 child)
From TFA: "scientists ... are also aware of dramatic changes taking place below the surface..."
Um, no they're not. This is new data, so they have zero information on what the underside of the ice shelves looked like earlier. Beating on the AGW drum gets you published, but unsupported claims like this are not science.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
(Score: 2) by hendrikboom on Thursday October 12, @02:31PM
They have old data as well as new:
