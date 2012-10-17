from the passtimes-of-the-rich-and-famous dept.
Mark Zuckerberg showed off Facebook's VR platform on Monday with a "tone-deaf" trip to Puerto Rico:
Mark Zuckerberg put on an Oculus Rift this afternoon and used Facebook's new virtual reality platform, Facebook Spaces, to transport himself to Puerto Rico, the Moon, and his house. He broadcast the moment live on Facebook in what turned out to be a rather strange demo of a social platform that doesn't have a clear use yet. In particular, Zuckerberg's choice of locations emphasized just how odd it'll be to watch other people in any sort of serious situation in virtual reality.
Zuckerberg's first stop, along with Facebook social VR chief Rachel Franklin, was to Puerto Rico, where he stood in front of a 360-degree video from NPR documenting the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. He used the opportunity to discuss what Facebook is doing to aid relief — matching donations, sharing data with the Red Cross — but it was all pretty strange to watch for what perhaps should have been an obvious reason: Zuckerberg was represented by a floating cartoon character.
Up next: Puerto Ricans and homeless Californians tour Mark Zuckerberg's home at 1456 Edgewood Dr, Palo Alto, CA 94301.
Also at The Register, The Guardian, and CNET.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 12, @03:36PM
Zuck will unite our country! He is the potential leader we need!!
Both liberals and conservatives will unite against that turd.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Thursday October 12, @03:49PM
Sergei Brin orgasms using his state of the art fleshlight.
Sheryl Sandberg helps her children with homework via Skype
Travis Kalanick berates Uber drivers via Snapchat
Technology makes us caring, loving human beings. No one has ever been so wonderful, cool or interesting. Ever.
Live chat at 11.
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 12, @03:53PM
And now he's spewing millions around to become the Fresh Prince of Palo Alto. Bubble gods, please finally pop this one!
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 12, @04:10PM
That's great. Can't we replace him with a floating cartoon character permanently?
Reply to This