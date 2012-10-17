Stories
Mark Zuckerberg Tours Hurricane-Struck Puerto Rico in VR

posted by cmn32480 on Thursday October 12, @03:12PM   Printer-friendly
from the passtimes-of-the-rich-and-famous dept.
takyon writes:

Mark Zuckerberg showed off Facebook's VR platform on Monday with a "tone-deaf" trip to Puerto Rico:

Mark Zuckerberg put on an Oculus Rift this afternoon and used Facebook's new virtual reality platform, Facebook Spaces, to transport himself to Puerto Rico, the Moon, and his house. He broadcast the moment live on Facebook in what turned out to be a rather strange demo of a social platform that doesn't have a clear use yet. In particular, Zuckerberg's choice of locations emphasized just how odd it'll be to watch other people in any sort of serious situation in virtual reality.

Zuckerberg's first stop, along with Facebook social VR chief Rachel Franklin, was to Puerto Rico, where he stood in front of a 360-degree video from NPR documenting the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. He used the opportunity to discuss what Facebook is doing to aid relief — matching donations, sharing data with the Red Cross — but it was all pretty strange to watch for what perhaps should have been an obvious reason: Zuckerberg was represented by a floating cartoon character.

Up next: Puerto Ricans and homeless Californians tour Mark Zuckerberg's home at 1456 Edgewood Dr, Palo Alto, CA 94301.

Also at The Register, The Guardian, and CNET.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 12, @03:36PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 12, @03:36PM (#581169)

    Zuck will unite our country! He is the potential leader we need!!

    Both liberals and conservatives will unite against that turd.

  • (Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Thursday October 12, @03:49PM

    by NotSanguine (285) Subscriber Badge on Thursday October 12, @03:49PM (#581182) Homepage Journal

    Sergei Brin orgasms using his state of the art fleshlight.
    Sheryl Sandberg helps her children with homework via Skype
    Travis Kalanick berates Uber drivers via Snapchat

    Technology makes us caring, loving human beings. No one has ever been so wonderful, cool or interesting. Ever.

    Live chat at 11.

    No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 12, @03:53PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 12, @03:53PM (#581186)

    And now he's spewing millions around to become the Fresh Prince of Palo Alto. Bubble gods, please finally pop this one!

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 12, @04:10PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 12, @04:10PM (#581191)

    Zuckerberg was represented by a floating cartoon character.

    That's great. Can't we replace him with a floating cartoon character permanently?

