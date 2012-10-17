TLDR: Watch the BugReplay Recording of Pornhub dodging AdBlock

(NSFW level: medium)

We tried to find the most PG page on MindGeek's network to use as an example- it wasn't easy.

When I was building the prototype for BugReplay, I was evaluating different methods of capturing and analyzing network traffic from Chrome. One of the first things I saw that looked promising was the chrome.webRequest API.

From the docs: "Use the chrome.webRequest API to observe and analyze traffic and to intercept, block, or modify requests in-flight."

That seemed to be exactly what I needed.

After experimenting with the Chrome webRequest API, I quickly realized there was a big problem. It didn't allow me to analyze any WebSocket traffic, something I really wanted to support.

As I was searching the web trying to see if I was misreading the documentation or was looking in the wrong spot, I found a relevant bug report from 2012: "chrome.webRequest.onBeforeRequest doesn't intercept WebSocket requests." In the bug report, users were complaining that without the ability to block WebSockets, websites could get around ad blockers fairly easily. If WebSocket data was not visible to Chrome extensions via the webRequest API, they could not be blocked without some heavy duty hacks.

Initially, the risks to ad blockers seemed theoretical; the examples of sites that were employing this technique were very obscure. Then in August 2016, an employee of the company that owns Pornhub.com (MindGeek) started arguing against adding the WebSocket blocking capabilities to the Chrome API. Pornhub is the 63rd most visited site on the Internet according to Alexa. I checked out a few of MindGeek's sites and sure enough, I could see ads coming through even though I had Adblock Plus on. The ads on Pornhub are marked 'By Traffic Junky,' which is an ad network owned by MindGeek.

In the screenshot below, you can see a banner at the top of the page announcing that the site is aware that the user is using an Ad Blocker, with an invitation to subscribe to a premium ads free version of the site. On the right side of the page you can see an advertisement.