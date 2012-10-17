from the who-is-behind-whom? dept.
Confusion over what is a "safe following distance" has QUT [(Queensland University of Technology)] road safety researchers calling for a standardised definition to prevent tailgating.
- Tailgating conclusively linked to rear-end crashes
- Most drivers leave less than a 2 second gap between them and the vehicle in front
- Rear-enders account for one in five Queensland crashes
Dr Sebastien Demmel, from QUT's Centre for Accident Research & Road Safety -- Queensland (CARRS-Q), said the results of the study which found 50 per cent of drivers tailgate, was being presented at the 2017 Australasian Road Safety Conference in Perth today.
"This study, for the first time conclusively linked tailgating with rear-end crashes, but we also identified confusion among drivers over what is deemed to be a safe following distance," he said.
"Despite drivers perceiving they are following at a safe distance, our on-road data showed that in reality most don't leave the recommended two to three second gap," he said.
"At some locations 55 per cent of drivers were found to leave less than a two second gap between them and the vehicle in front, and 44 per cent less than a one second [gap]."
A safe following distance is 5 feet. While looking at a smartphone.
(Score: 2) by Kilo110 on Thursday October 12, @09:51PM (4 children)
Tailgating is bad and risky, but what about the other side of that issue? Why not also go after those at the root of the issue?
When I see a tailgating driver, I also see a slow moron clogging the passing lane right in front. One guy holding up the left lane often leads to a stack of drivers all tailgating each other out of frustration. Inevitably, you'll see them trying to drive around the one moron holding everyone up by passing in a non-passing lane.
Better lane discipline would lead to much less tailgating, faster travel times, and generally much less road-rage.
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 12, @09:55PM
Someone may frustrate you, but you choose how you respond to that frustration, and you are responsible for your own behavior.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Insightful) by c0lo on Thursday October 12, @09:59PM
Methinks that the Queensland drivers would be quite happy for that guy to stay into the left lane.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Interesting) by NewNic on Thursday October 12, @10:06PM
If I am travelling at a reasonable speed (at or above the speed limit, or constrained by traffic in front of me), and I pick up a tailgater, I slow down.
This is only safe behaviour. I am forcing the driver behind to leave a safe distance between us, by making 2 seconds correspond to a shorter distance. I might also tap the brakes a few times if they don't get the hint. If they pass me, I'm fine with that. Let them tailgate some other person.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by NewNic on Thursday October 12, @10:11PM
OK, so what about this situation:
I am in the left-most lane, because it is the only carpool lane.
I am travelling at speed, but then, I see that traffic half a mile ahead is travelling slowly. Should I:
1. Keep travelling at the speed until I get close to the slow moving traffic ahead, then slam on the brakes.
2. Move out of the carpool lane OR
3. Slow down gently and early, until I reach the slow moving traffic ahead.
Note that option 3 results in my (and cars following me) arrival at home at exactly the same time as option 1.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Thursday October 12, @09:52PM
Of course tailgating sucks, and of course people shouldn't do it. This might as well have been done by the Maximegalon Institute of Slowly and Painfully Working Out the Surprisingly Obvious.
The more interesting thing is why people tailgate. And that's a whole other issue. As far as I can tell, the main reasons are:
1. Inattention. As in, they really have no clue how close they are to other people.
2. Aggressiveness and intimidation. As in, why aren't those slowpokes who are preventing me from exercising my god-given right to go 85 mph getting out of my way?
Of the two, I see the second one far more often. I get out of their way: I'm going to get where I'm going soon enough, plus they helpfully find any cops that might be in front of me.
If you act on pie in the sky, you're likely to get pie in the face.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by moondrake on Thursday October 12, @10:11PM
I prefer a considerable gap, but annoyingly, some bright bulb always thinks: hey, I can fit in there.
I found the solution is to be just the fastest one on the road, and then I get a ticket for speeding...
Reply to This