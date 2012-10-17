from the avoid-puddles dept.
Air-filled rubber tires have been around for quite a long while, though the evolution of their design has been relatively slow. But we are now seeing inklings of new innovations such as airless tires (at least for bicycles) making an appearance. They may even be 3D printed someday, as French tire company Michelin is proposing with this biodegradable concept tire that is uses computational design to come up with a sensor-equipped tire that can be modified whenever needed, using on-demand additive manufacturing technology.
Presented in a striking blue hue, Michelin's Vision tire has a spongy "permanent structure" that's produced by computational design tools, giving it an organic look that's quite different from the black rubber tires we are so accustomed to. It's this web-like yet solid structure that allows the tire to function without air, eliminating any possibility of a flat tire. The company says that the tire would be made out of organic and recyclable rubber compounds; for example, using orange zest, hay, paper and metal instead of petroleum and synthetic elastomers.
Michelin is behind this concept, so it's less vaporware than usual.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 12, @11:23PM (1 child)
Promises, promises, promises...
First of "won't need replacements"? Michelin made a bio-degradable tire. This means that it /will/ degrade, and thus it will need replacement!
Also: a "sensor-equipped tire"? Did the IoT just reach into tires as well? Do /I/ get access to the sensor data or do I just get to transmit it (i.e. it is the manufacturers data and they tell me to go and get stuffed)?
<sarcasm>FFS, what's wrong with wheelwrightes [wikipedia.org]? It was good enough for your grand-grand-grand-grand-grand-grand-parents, it ought to be good enough for you too... amirite? Back me up, conservatives!</sarcasm>
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 12, @11:39PM
Don't worry, this Michelin concept won't be back to bother you, it's all for corporate image. They are developing a small, specialized market for the composite Tweel airless tire for things like outdoor fork lifts and lawn tractors. The rolling resistance is high, so don't bother dreaming about use on your electric car.
There have been attempts at airless tires since the beginning of automobiles. One friend collects 100+ year old cars and one of his has solid tires on spring-wheels (the whole rim is connected to the hub by springs). The problem is that none of these attempts have given a good ride, or low rolling resistance.
Normal tire rubber near the road (tread and sidewalls) is fairly thin which means that it can deform rapidly over even very small bumps and isolate the car from high frequency vibrations. At the same time, the tire rubber and air spring (internal air pressure) is relatively low internal loss (low hysteresis, minimal damping) so rolling resistance is also low. By using reinforcing cord under the tread and in the sidewalls in very clever ways, tires also give remarkably good handling (cornering, braking).
For comparison, I've seen solid rubber tires (very thick rubber sections, often used inside factories) fail when used at 30 mph (50kph) under fairly high load. When thick rubber is flexed repeatedly it eventually does get hot internally (the damping is not zero). These tires failed due to internal melting, which then erupted out through the surface...kind of like a blister or boil...
(Score: 2) by Fluffeh on Thursday October 12, @11:36PM
So, in this regard, "won't need a replacement" is no different to current technology where a retread can be applied to a wheel - meaning it never has to be replaced. I get we clickbait some stories, but come on folks, make it a little less obvious please or at least don't make the headlines factually incorrect to the story.
