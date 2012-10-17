Microsoft is amping up its renewable energy portfolio by signing a power purchase agreement for 100 percent of GE's Tullahennel wind farm in Ireland. The energy from the 37-MW wind farm located in County Kerry will go towards powering Microsoft's data centers in the country which support its growing cloud services.

Microsoft has been committing more resources to greening its data centers in recent years, going beyond just procuring renewable energy sources to trying to push new sustainable technologies and ideas forward. The company has built an experimental data center in Wyoming that operates off the grid and is powered fully by biogas and they've sunk a small data center in the ocean to prove the concept of underwater data centers that can be both cooled and powered by the sea.