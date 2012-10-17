17/10/12/2045252 story
posted by Fnord666 on Friday October 13, @06:54AM
from the beginning-of-the-end dept.
CEO Chris Beard revealed in an interview with CNET that Mozilla may start offering "freemium" services in the near future:
There's another side as we start to look at products that we could potentially offer. Some of them start to look like services, exploring the freemium models. There'd be a free level always, but also some premium services offering.
That Yahoo! money has to run out at some point.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by coolgopher on Friday October 13, @07:02AM
I suppose something has to keep funding all the zany non-technical projects they come up with in the name of social equality/justice/whatever.
If they'd just stuck to developing solid software they might've had more money left. Then again, I'm getting old, grouchy and cynical about these things, so what do I know?
(He writes, in a firefox instance gobbling ~5gig of resident ram despite only 27 tabs open)
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Friday October 13, @07:04AM
If what you get from those premium services is like the "improvements" you got for free in the browser, then no thanks.
