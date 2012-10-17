Stories
Mozilla May Begin Offering Freemium Services in the Future

posted by Fnord666 on Friday October 13, @06:54AM   Printer-friendly
from the beginning-of-the-end dept.
Celestial writes:

CEO Chris Beard revealed in an interview with CNET that Mozilla may start offering "freemium" services in the near future:

There's another side as we start to look at products that we could potentially offer. Some of them start to look like services, exploring the freemium models. There'd be a free level always, but also some premium services offering.

That Yahoo! money has to run out at some point.

  • (Score: 3, Insightful) by coolgopher on Friday October 13, @07:02AM

    by coolgopher (1157) Subscriber Badge on Friday October 13, @07:02AM (#581608)

    I suppose something has to keep funding all the zany non-technical projects they come up with in the name of social equality/justice/whatever.

    If they'd just stuck to developing solid software they might've had more money left. Then again, I'm getting old, grouchy and cynical about these things, so what do I know?

    (He writes, in a firefox instance gobbling ~5gig of resident ram despite only 27 tabs open)

  • (Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Friday October 13, @07:04AM

    by maxwell demon (1608) Subscriber Badge on Friday October 13, @07:04AM (#581609) Journal

    If what you get from those premium services is like the "improvements" you got for free in the browser, then no thanks.

