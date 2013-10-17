from the visionary dept.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently approved a gene therapy for the first time, to treat a form of leukemia. Now an FDA panel has endorsed a gene therapy for an inherited form of blindness. The FDA usually follows the recommendations of its advisory committees:
Gene therapy, which has had a roller-coaster history of high hopes and devastating disappointments, took an important step forward Thursday. A Food and Drug Administration advisory committee endorsed the first gene therapy for an inherited disorder — a rare condition that causes a progressive form of blindness that usually starts in childhood. The recommendation came in a unanimous 16-0 vote after a daylong hearing that included emotional testimonials by doctors, parents of children blinded by the disease and from children and young adults helped by the treatment.
"Before surgery, my vision was dark. It was like sunglasses over my eyes while looking through a little tunnel," 18-year-old Misty Lovelace of Kentucky, told the committee. "I can honestly say my biggest dream came true when I got my sight. I would never give it up for anything. It was truly a miracle." Several young people described being able to ride bicycles, play baseball, see their parents' faces, read, write and venture out of their homes alone at night for the first time. "I've been able to see things that I've never seen before, like stars, fireworks, and even the moon," Christian Guardino, 17, of Long Island, N.Y., told the committee. "I will forever be grateful for receiving gene therapy."
The FDA isn't obligated to follow the recommendations of its advisory committees, but the agency usually does. If the treatment is approved, one concern is cost. Some analysts have speculated it could cost hundreds of thousands of dollars to treat each eye, meaning the cost for each patient could approach $1 million. Spark Therapeutics of Philadelphia, which developed the treatment, hasn't said how much the company would charge. But the company has said it would help patients get access to the treatment.
Despite the likely steep price tag, the panel's endorsement was welcomed by scientists working in the field. "It's one of the most exciting things for our field in recent memory," says Paul Yang, an assistant professor of ophthalmology at the Oregon Health and Science University who wasn't involved in developing or testing the treatment. "This would be the first approved treatment of any sort for this condition and the first approved gene therapy treatment for the eye, in general," Yang says. "So, on multiple fronts, it's a first and ushers in a new era of gene therapy."
Previously: Gene Therapy Cure for Sickle-Cell Disease
Gene Therapy to Kill Cancer Moves a Step Closer to Market
Related Stories
Dr. Lowe, from In the Pipeline, writes about an apparent cure for sickle-cell disease and the challenges of expanding expensive cures to developing countries:
News came recently of an apparent cure, via gene therapy, of sickle-cell disease in a young patient (whose condition was refractory to hydroxyurea and the other standards of care). Blood-cell diseases are naturally one of the main proving grounds for things like this, since their stem cell populations are in easily localizable tissues and the techniques for doing a hard reset/retransplantation on them are (in some cases) well worked out.
This is an important result, but all such approaches face a possible disconnect as they move forward. As it stands, such gene therapy is a rather expensive and labor-intensive process. Patients are carefully identified and handled one at a time, and there are a limited number of medical centers in the entire world that can operate at this level. The problem is, none of them are particularly close to the great majority of people who actually have sickle cell disease.
[...] Is there any hope that gene therapy and cell replacement could get to the point that you could carry it out at a useful rate in some of the places where it would be needed the most? That's going to to hard, but this article at Technology Review by Antonio Regalado shows some progress:
In October, (Jennifer) Adair demonstrated a new technology she thinks could democratize access to gene therapy. Tweaking a cell-processing device sold by German instrument maker Miltenyi, she mostly automated the process of preparing blood cells with a gene therapy for HIV that her center is also testing. Cells dripped in one end came out the other 30 hours later with little oversight needed. She even added wheels. Adair calls the mobile lab "gene therapy in a box."
[...] The many companies that are working on such therapies seem to be paying attention to this sort of work, because it's not only a possible path to getting clinical trials run (and eventually patients treated) in the regions where most such patients are to be found. Companies are going to be selling such things first to people in the wealthier developed countries, but that's only the beginning of the story (as it has been with antiretroviral drugs).
A new era of treating disease has moved a step closer to reality in the United States.
A Food and Drug Administration panel gave a thumbs-up Wednesday to a gene therapy that involves genetically engineering a patient's T-cells to fight a particular type of leukemia, The New York Times reports.
If the FDA agrees with the panel's recommendation and moves to approve the treatment for commercial use, it would be the first such gene-altering treatment to make it to market.
[...] Once the stuff of science fiction, altering human genes has been creeping into reality of late. Also on Wednesday, researchers at Harvard announced they'd managed to encode video files into the genetic material of living cells, demonstrating the viability of a "molecular recorder" that could lead to more disease treatments in the future.
https://www.fda.gov/NewsEvents/Newsroom/PressAnnouncements/ucm574058.htm
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a historic action today making the first gene therapy available in the United States, ushering in a new approach to the treatment of cancer and other serious and life-threatening diseases.
The FDA approved Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel) for certain pediatric and young adult patients with a form of acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).
"We're entering a new frontier in medical innovation with the ability to reprogram a patient's own cells to attack a deadly cancer," said FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, M.D. "New technologies such as gene and cell therapies hold out the potential to transform medicine and create an inflection point in our ability to treat and even cure many intractable illnesses. At the FDA, we're committed to helping expedite the development and review of groundbreaking treatments that have the potential to be life-saving."
Kymriah, a cell-based gene therapy, is approved in the United States for the treatment of patients up to 25 years of age with B-cell precursor ALL that is refractory or in second or later relapse.
Kymriah is a genetically-modified autologous T-cell immunotherapy. Each dose of Kymriah is a customized treatment created using an individual patient's own T-cells, a type of white blood cell known as a lymphocyte. The patient's T-cells are collected and sent to a manufacturing center where they are genetically modified to include a new gene that contains a specific protein (a chimeric antigen receptor or CAR) that directs the T-cells to target and kill leukemia cells that have a specific antigen (CD19) on the surface. Once the cells are modified, they are infused back into the patient to kill the cancer cells.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday October 13, @02:44PM (1 child)
Google could help by being a responsible corporate citizen.
Google would invest in treatments or cures if they would but recognize that blind children are deprived of advertisements for life.
(alternately wire VR headsets directly into the visual cortex)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 13, @03:30PM
Wow. This came out of left field. Not quite the article where I would have predicted a Google hate comment to have been inserted, particularly as the first comment.
Working through some issues today, maybe?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 13, @03:40PM
http://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(17)31868-8/fulltext [thelancet.com]
So the "testers" were aware of the treatment group and may have influenced performance on the maze. Also, they clearly are concerned that (besides vision) the test measures learning ability, since they attempt to "reduce learning effect". I wonder what else it may measure. Balance? Agility?
This is the type of stuff the FDA should be concerned with, not emotions. Also, who is to say if these people won't get eye cancer in a couple years (this study only looked 1 year later)? It may be worth the risk, I'm just saying that is the kind of thing the FDA should be concerned about.
