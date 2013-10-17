17/10/13/0238228 story
posted by martyb on Friday October 13, @04:12PM
Three cities in Colorado — a state whose fortunes have been tied to the boom and bust of oil, gas and other commodities — are among the top 10 leading destinations for the nation's best and brightest as old cow and mining towns morph into technology hubs, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
Boulder, the small college town located just north of Colorado's capital, is ranked No. 1 nationally in the Bloomberg Brain Concentration Index, which tracks business formation as well as employment and education in the sciences, technology, engineering and mathematics. Fort Collins and Denver follow at No. 4 and No. 10, respectively.
Are the best and brightest taking up skiing, or seeking higher ground amid rising sea levels?
(Score: 3, Informative) by legont on Friday October 13, @04:32PM
East:
http://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-34797252 [bbc.com]
West:
https://www.amazon.com/Cadillac-Desert-American-Disappearing-Revised/dp/0140178244 [amazon.com]
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Friday October 13, @04:36PM (3 children)
Logic and the scientific method dictate that you must cite research strongly correlating the above to a majority, or at least a plurality, of people of above average intelligence in the nation. Lacking citation(s), the index shows only what it shows; no deeper meaning can be drawn from it.
Save Ferris!
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Friday October 13, @04:54PM (2 children)
What the heck are you talking about? They're not claiming that a majority of smart people nationwide are all moving to 3 towns in Colorado; that's completely ridiculous. They're claiming that of the top-10 places where smart people are moving to, out of all the places where smart people are moving, 3 of those are these towns in CO. I don't see the problem here. Some fraction of smart people are moving somewhere, and it doesn't have to be a majority. And they're not moving to Detroit, Tennessee, Alabama, or Oklahoma.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 13, @05:13PM (1 child)
chatanooga looks pretty nice to me
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Friday October 13, @05:33PM
Ok, realistically there's probably some decent places in every state, and places where smart people might even want to move. But is Chattanooga in or even near the top-10 for destinations right now? I kinda doubt it. It's a small city, and there isn't that much happening there. Also, while they were known for a while for having a great municipal internet service, didn't that get shut down or hobbled by the state government?
Maybe I should have said Mississippi instead of Tennessee in my offhand comment there. TN does have a lot of government research going on at Oak Ridge I think, and the Smoky Mountain park is really beautiful, and Memphis and Nashville are sizable cities. There's also a really cool underground lake a little north of Chattanooga and some huge caverns in the middle of the state. MS really doesn't have much going for it, especially after Katrina wiped out everything along the coast in Gulfport/Biloxi, though the gambling has returned (not something to be too proud of; it's not exactly a productive industry).
(Score: 2) by Weasley on Friday October 13, @04:49PM
The smartest Americans looked at the Rockies and said fuck it, I'm stopping here.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 13, @04:56PM (1 child)
If they're headed closer to California, they're not that smart.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 13, @05:19PM
You mean no. 2 and 3 on the list? Not that I give any credence to a business bullshit index.
(Score: 3, Funny) by pendorbound on Friday October 13, @04:58PM
"Higher"... Yes. I believe that might have something to do with it.
(Score: 2) by DECbot on Friday October 13, @05:36PM
They're obviously going there to prospect for gold. Sciences, technology, engineering and mathematics fields don't pay enough for mortgages, cars, student loans, cell phones, and food these days.
cats~$ sudo chown -R us /home/base
