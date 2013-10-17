Stories
The Smartest Americans are Heading West

posted by martyb on Friday October 13, @04:12PM
from the had-better-stop-driving-when-you-reach-the-ocean dept.
Career & Education Business

Phoenix666 writes:

Three cities in Colorado — a state whose fortunes have been tied to the boom and bust of oil, gas and other commodities — are among the top 10 leading destinations for the nation's best and brightest as old cow and mining towns morph into technology hubs, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Boulder, the small college town located just north of Colorado's capital, is ranked No. 1 nationally in the Bloomberg Brain Concentration Index, which tracks business formation as well as employment and education in the sciences, technology, engineering and mathematics. Fort Collins and Denver follow at No. 4 and No. 10, respectively.

Are the best and brightest taking up skiing, or seeking higher ground amid rising sea levels?

Original Submission


  by legont on Friday October 13, @04:32PM

    by legont (4179) on Friday October 13, @04:32PM (#581843)

    East:

    Cobalt warhead?

    On the diagram the giant torpedo's range is given as "up to 10,000km" (6,200 miles) and depth of trajectory is "up to 1,000m" (3,300ft).

    It was developed by Rubin, a submarine design bureau in St Petersburg.

    It would, apparently, be launched by nuclear-powered submarines of the 09852 "Belgorod" and 09851 "Khabarovsk" series.

    Rossiiskaya Gazeta called the torpedo a "robotic mini-submarine", travelling at 100 knots (185km/h; 115mph), which would "avoid all acoustic tracking devices and other traps".

    http://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-34797252 [bbc.com]

    West:

    The story of the American West is the story of a relentless quest for a precious resource: water. It is a tale of rivers diverted and dammed, of political corruption and intrigue, of billion-dollar battles over water rights, of ecological and economic disaster. In his landmark book, Cadillac Desert, Marc Reisner writes of the earliest settlers, lured by the promise of paradise, and of the ruthless tactics employed by Los Angeles politicians and business interests to ensure the city's growth. He documents the bitter rivalry between two government giants, the Bureau of Reclamation and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, in the competition to transform the West. Based on more than a decade of research, Cadillac Desert is a stunning expose and a dramatic, intriguing history of the creation of an Eden--an Eden that may only be a mirage.

    https://www.amazon.com/Cadillac-Desert-American-Disappearing-Revised/dp/0140178244 [amazon.com]

    --
    "Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.

  by The Mighty Buzzard on Friday October 13, @04:36PM

    by The Mighty Buzzard (18) Subscriber Badge <themightybuzzard@soylentnews.org> on Friday October 13, @04:36PM (#581848) Homepage Journal

    the Bloomberg Brain Concentration Index, which tracks business formation as well as employment and education in the sciences, technology, engineering and mathematics.

    Logic and the scientific method dictate that you must cite research strongly correlating the above to a majority, or at least a plurality, of people of above average intelligence in the nation. Lacking citation(s), the index shows only what it shows; no deeper meaning can be drawn from it.

    --
    Save Ferris!

    by Grishnakh on Friday October 13, @04:54PM

      by Grishnakh (2831) Subscriber Badge on Friday October 13, @04:54PM (#581864)

      What the heck are you talking about? They're not claiming that a majority of smart people nationwide are all moving to 3 towns in Colorado; that's completely ridiculous. They're claiming that of the top-10 places where smart people are moving to, out of all the places where smart people are moving, 3 of those are these towns in CO. I don't see the problem here. Some fraction of smart people are moving somewhere, and it doesn't have to be a majority. And they're not moving to Detroit, Tennessee, Alabama, or Oklahoma.

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 13, @05:13PM

        by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 13, @05:13PM (#581873)

        chatanooga looks pretty nice to me

        by Grishnakh on Friday October 13, @05:33PM

          by Grishnakh (2831) Subscriber Badge on Friday October 13, @05:33PM (#581882)

          Ok, realistically there's probably some decent places in every state, and places where smart people might even want to move. But is Chattanooga in or even near the top-10 for destinations right now? I kinda doubt it. It's a small city, and there isn't that much happening there. Also, while they were known for a while for having a great municipal internet service, didn't that get shut down or hobbled by the state government?

          Maybe I should have said Mississippi instead of Tennessee in my offhand comment there. TN does have a lot of government research going on at Oak Ridge I think, and the Smoky Mountain park is really beautiful, and Memphis and Nashville are sizable cities. There's also a really cool underground lake a little north of Chattanooga and some huge caverns in the middle of the state. MS really doesn't have much going for it, especially after Katrina wiped out everything along the coast in Gulfport/Biloxi, though the gambling has returned (not something to be too proud of; it's not exactly a productive industry).

  by Weasley on Friday October 13, @04:49PM

    by Weasley (6421) on Friday October 13, @04:49PM (#581860)

    The smartest Americans looked at the Rockies and said fuck it, I'm stopping here.

  by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 13, @04:56PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 13, @04:56PM (#581865)

    If they're headed closer to California, they're not that smart.

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 13, @05:19PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 13, @05:19PM (#581878)

      You mean no. 2 and 3 on the list? Not that I give any credence to a business bullshit index.

  by pendorbound on Friday October 13, @04:58PM

    by pendorbound (2688) on Friday October 13, @04:58PM (#581866) Homepage

    "Higher"... Yes. I believe that might have something to do with it.

  by DECbot on Friday October 13, @05:36PM

    by DECbot (832) Subscriber Badge on Friday October 13, @05:36PM (#581886) Journal

    They're obviously going there to prospect for gold. Sciences, technology, engineering and mathematics fields don't pay enough for mortgages, cars, student loans, cell phones, and food these days.

    --
    cats~$ sudo chown -R us /home/base
