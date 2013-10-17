from the uber-and-out dept.
Before Uber lost its license to operate in London, the first half of Keiser Report Episode E1112: Uber Business considered the scenario of Uber's collapse. Figures are taken from a financial report but the hosts add startling commentary. Uber has lost about US$3 billion and more than 10% is due to bad car leases to Uber drivers. To maximize the number of available drivers, Uber arranged leases to 40,000 drivers. These are on generous terms, such as unlimited mileage, inclusive repairs and the option to return a vehicle with a US$250 penalty. Uber expected losses of US$500 per vehicle. However, with some vehicles accumulating 20,000 miles within six months, vehicles have depreciated to 1/2 of their showroom price. So, average loss per vehicle is US$9,000. For 40,000 vehicles, this is about US$360 million.
How did such an elementary mistake get so bad? Some tranches of funding have been provided by investment banks, such as Goldman Sachs, who charge fees for investment advice into high-tech shares (such as Uber), charge fees for brokerage services for shares (including Uber) and have have their own holdings in Uber. Although Goldman Sachs would presumably be "too big to fail", Uber certainly isn't. Enron collapsed after a peak market capitalization of US$80 billion. Without adjusting for inflation, Uber is worth about US$70 billion. However, much of this value is captured from a finite pool of taxi license "medallions". For example, a medallion for a New York Yellow Cab has traded above US$1 million. It is now 1/10 of that value and Max Keiser believes this is still over-valued due to ongoing market uncertainty.
Anyhow, in the scenario that Uber collapses, investment banks keep their fees. However, their holdings may require a bailout, may be offset as a tax loss, or in the worst case, they'll have to go through the grind of jubbing other shares to their clients. It would be trivial to slice 'n' dice US$720 million of subprime vehicle leases (total value, not the loss). However, if Uber is placed into administration, the situation is far less optimistic for drivers. Obviously, drivers lose a source of income. However, 40,000 drivers may incur unilateral changes to their lease arrangements. For some, they may have a lease on a vehicle that they cannot utilize and cannot return. This could bankrupt some individuals. Meanwhile, institutional investors would be largely unaffected.
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Friday October 13, @06:17PM (3 children)
Now that is just astoudingly stupid. As long as Uber said "drive for us, bring your own car", they were believably hiring independent contractors. If they have also been providing the vehicles, under whatever terms, I do believe they have crossed the line into an employer/employee relationship.
AFAIK, the distinction between independent contractor and employee is based on three factors: (1) does the employer say what work needs done, (2) does the employer say when you have to work, (3) does the employer provide the tools to do the work. Without the cars, Uber pretty much only fulfilled (1). With the cars, Uber is fulfilling (1) and (3), leaving only the specific hours to the person's discretion. Lots of companies offer flextime to their employees...
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday October 13, @06:22PM (2 children)
Plenty of "work from home, independent consultant" schemes supply marketing material and the goods to sell... not saying those are a great way to make money, either, but brochures and samples are the "tools of the trade" at tupperware parties and the like.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Friday October 13, @06:42PM (1 child)
No, those are sales goods and marketing material. If they provide the desk and the computer, it would be different. Über providing the car is more like equipping your office.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by davester666 on Friday October 13, @06:50PM
I wonder if, were Uber to die the painful death it deserves, that whomever buys the assets can impose whatever random terms they want for these vehicle leases. Hopefully people wouldn't be dumb enough to sign up for a lease with a "Terms of this lease may change with 30 days notice, and you must accept the new terms."
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday October 13, @06:20PM (1 child)
In the late 1980s, all I saw on Manhattan streets were legitimate taxis - I think this was the period in which the medallions were approaching $1M apiece.
By the late 1990s, you could effectively hail a ride from a Limo service - nicer cars, no medallions, but they got you from midtown to JFK or LaGuardia just the same. I haven't been back lately, but I assume that deregulation is continuing...
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by davester666 on Friday October 13, @06:46PM
Uber did not get it's start due to deregulation. They just went "fuck regulations, we'll incorporate out of the country so you can't touch us." Here in Edmonton, AB, you sign up with an Uber company that is incorporated in Germany I believe, and likely the same in the US. Uber Canada claims to just be an unrelated marketing firm.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by ledow on Friday October 13, @06:34PM
Yet another company that's just got hundreds of millions to throw away, does so on things that can clearly never be profitable, obviously takes over the market (because it's easy to capture a market if you're just throwing money away on profitless adventures that your customers can benefit from), and is only doomed to collapse the second it runs out of that money.
Just because Amazon managed to turn a profit after many years, it doesn't mean that that's the entirety of their business model or that emulating it in all kinds of other places could pay off.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by crafoo on Friday October 13, @06:41PM
Tell me how this makes sense. Drivers receive unilateral changes to their lease agreement through the bankruptcy administration process of Uber. An agreement they, I suppose, are not a party to and cannot contest? Yet the large investment banking institutions do not suffer a loss? So the capital loss of Uber due to their bad lease agreements is ... forced onto the drivers who leased the vehicles?
Well fuck. It's just win-win-win and blowjobs all around for the investment bankers, isn't it? They quite literally cannot lose at this game.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Friday October 13, @06:56PM
Some people drive for Uber and Lyft.
You Can Be An NSA Contractor [soggy.jobs]
Reply to This